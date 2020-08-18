Spider-Man: Homecoming Concept Artist Shares Alternate Design for Vulture

✖

Spider-Man's first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Homecoming, saw him going up against Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture. Played by Michael Keaton, the Vulture's intended look wasn't always what eventually appeared on-screen. On Instagram, Ryan Meinerding -- the character designer and concept artist who is head of visual development for Marvel Studios -- shared one of the unused designs for the Vulture. This design gives Toomes a more substantial Vulture costume with more massive wings, a tail, and claw-like arm devices for grabbing. You can take a look at the design below. The Spider-Man: Homecoming mid-credits scene saw Toomes and Mac Gargan, the villainous Scorpion, meeting in prison. Despite the tease, neither villain appeared in the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home. In 2019, director Jon Watts explained why that was the case.

"We never really found the right moment to do something like that. It's always just about it being right for the story and not just some sort of shoehorned-in cameo," Watts said. "But I do love the idea that they're both still out there, and I like the idea that as we move forward with these films, we're building out this rich world that we can continually draw from."

There continue to be rumors that the Spidey will eventually have to fight the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Sinister Six, a deadly team-up of his most fearsome foes. Now that Spider-Man's secret identity is public knowledge after Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker has never been an easier target for such an assault. Far From Home also introduced a founding Sinister Six member into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the illusionist villain Mysterio.

"As soon as we knew what Quentin Beck's character was going to be like, Jake was the obvious choice. What we needed was someone who could show up and immediately fulfill this role as a potential new hero on Earth," Watts said of picking Mysterio for the sequel's antagonist. Jake possesses not only that magnetic leading man quality, but he also has this very relatable friendly side that would allow him to become essentially a new mentor/big brother to Peter. Their chemistry together on screen is very similar to their chemistry off screen, and the fact that that worked out so well was just a testament to their abilities."

Rumor has it that the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie will introduce Kraven the Hunter, another founding member of the Sinister Six. The rumored title also suggests that things are not going well for Peter.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have the third Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe scheduled for release on December 21, 2021.

