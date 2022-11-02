Spider-Man MCU Director Jon Watts Reveals Why They Had to Skip the Spider Bite

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home into theaters last year, and fans have been wondering what's been next for the Wall Crawler. The film gave us our first live-action Spider-Man multiverse project that featured three interpretations of the character that included Tobey MaGuire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Holland's Spidey has taken a very different route than his two predecessors including letting us know how the character got his abilities during a new interview that happened for Sean O'Connell's Spider-Man book With Great Power, Captain America: Civil War writer Christopher Markus and No Way Home director Jon Watts revealed if Peter Parker got her powers from a radioactive spider.

"I mean, God knows there would have to be something not unlike that, probably… But no, I wouldn't say… I mean, I think he was bitten by a radioactive spider on a field trip," Markus said. We never talked about that either, but I think that's what happened."

"It was just so nice to skip past it and just deal with more with the repercussions… and just explore it from the perspective of someone else finding out about it and having a lot of questions." Director Jon Watts said.

During this years San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

