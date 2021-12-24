Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Reveals a Cut Cameo

Tom Holland leaves brother Harry Holland hanging in a deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. A behind-the-scenes look at the Georgia production of the Spider-Man threequel shows Harry, the younger brother of the Spidey star, filming a scene as a purse-snatching thief who is webbed up upside down by the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Harry’s role as a hooded thief was revealed in set photos from the Atlanta set, but in a pre-release appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Holland confirmed his brother’s cameo was left on the cutting room floor.

“We cast Harry and he’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I’m like, ‘Please, just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he’s upside down,’” Holland said on The Graham Norton Show. “We’re doing the scene. Harry’s upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he’s doing a really good job. And as the day’s going on he’s got these lines and he’s starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland added he was “actually really proud” of Harry, who wouldn’t learn until later that his stunt work wouldn’t make it into the final cut of No Way Home.

“He’s driving home that day and he’s like, ‘Mate you can complain as much as you want. That is brutal,’” Holland recalled. “But the icing on the cake, and I don’t think he actually knows this. We saw the film the other day. And they’ve cut the scene. It’s not in the film.”

RELATED STORY: Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Scene Featuring Avengers: Endgame Actor

Screenwriter Erik Sommers, who co-wrote the sequel with Chris McKenna, revealed in a recent interview that “a lot… of ‘little darlings’” were cut from the film to “give everyone their due.” The film features a large cast of characters that includes Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and five multiversal villains from past Spider-Man movies.

“At the end of the day, it’s a Spider-Man movie — you have to be telling the story of Peter Parker, and everything has to be in service of that. So there were a lot of painful decisions made, you know, we would have loved to have done this and that and, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be great if these two villains could do this,’” Sommers told Discussing Film. “But it has to be in service of Peter’s journey, and you have to keep things moving. There were definitely a lot of what we call ‘little darlings’ — little moments and things that you really just love — but sometimes you have to let them go.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters.

