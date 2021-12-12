Jamie Foxx Approves “Fly” New Electro Look in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a shock to the system, Electro (Jamie Foxx) is back with a new look in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “How do you like the new new?” asks the electrifying enemy of the wall-crawler, revitalized after he’s overloaded and unplugged by the Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) of his homeworld in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man, the botched spell ushers in the Multiverse to give Electro his shot at revenge — and this time, he’s not blue.

“We got another chance to stir some things up,” Foxx said during a villains panel at CCXP. “Electro is like, ‘The world did me wrong.’ And now I got this energy, I’m about to go get mine.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point in No Way Home, the recharged Electro tells Spider-Man of his newfound power seemingly fueled by an Iron Man arc reactor: “You’re not going to take this away from me.” For the revived Max Dillon, there’s no going back to the blue-skinned baddie discharged by his enemy in Amazing Spider-Man 2.

“I’m happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look. The blue, when we did it the first time, it was — look. Look, man, I didn’t care, I was just happy to be in [Spider-Man],” Foxx said of his first time out as Electro. “But with this, this ‘new new,’ it’s fly. The homies are like, ‘We get you now.’ When I was blue, they still rolled with me, but with this one, it just feels more comfortable.”

The updated Electro look is closer to the comics and “feels more ‘today,’ modern, not trying so hard,” he said. “I sort of relate it to R&B back in the day, in the R&B you used to have fringes on your outfit and shoulder pads. Now you can just sing, now we’re just singing.”

On getting Foxx to reprise his role from the Webb-verse, Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal told ComicBook: “We promised him he wouldn’t be blue.”

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.