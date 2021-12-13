Sonic Meets Spider-Man: No Way Home in Viral Mash-up Poster

The past weekend saw two major film properties go viral as trending topics: Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Spider-Man being in the trending section of social media is nothing new: No Way Home was the second-most-discussed film on Twitter in 2021, just behind Zack Snyder’s Justice League. With Spider-Man and Sonic 2 both being top prospects with moviegoers, it’s only right that someone went the extra mile of bringing the two properties together in a nice little mashup. To that end, check out what it looks like when Spider-Man and Sonic meet in one epic mashup poster!

Has anyone done this yet?

These were the best 6 hours of work of my life. 🗿



(And hey, thanks @the_luxar for remaking the back shoe whole a lot easier to do!)#SonicMovie2 #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/iq0ikmtZ3O — UsagiDood (@UsagiDood) December 10, 2021

This poster really focuses on the Sonic the Hedgehog aspect of the mashup, but it’s a fitting choice. The Sonic 2 trailer really showcased how that sequel film is playing up the multiverse aspect of the Sonic Universe, with characters like Tails and Knuckles (Idris Elba) coming from other dimensions to help (or hinder) Sonic in his continued battle with Jim Carrey’s Dcotor Robotnik. In that sense, Sonic 2 is kind of like a strange, more kid-friendly video game version of everything Spider-Man: No Way Home is going for.

…Or perhaps we should say “allegedly going for,” since we technically still don’t know if Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s plotline will indeed sync with Sonic 2. Rumors going back over a year now point to No Way Home bringing back old Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire as allies for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, while villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) will all band together from different universes in order to fight Spider-Man. But again, Marvel and Sony Pictures have been so secretive with Spider-Man: No Way Home that this mashup poster is still just speculation, at this point.

Here’s what we do now about Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s plot:

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December 17th. Sonic 2 hits theaters on April 8, 2022.