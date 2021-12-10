Gaming

Sonic 2: Idris Elba’s Knuckles ‘Sexy Voice’ Has Fans Losing It

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are losing it over the new “sexy voice” of Knuckles the Echidna, the fan-favorite game character that will make his big-screen debut in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel. The first trailer for Sonic 2 dropped during The Gaming Awards last night, and viewers were not prepared for the kind of sexy swagger Knuckles would have with actor Idris Elba’s baritone voice coming out of him. Now that Sonic fans have Idris Elba’s “sexy voice” for knuckles, they can’t unhear it. And they don’t seem to want to. 

Check out what Sonic fans are saying about Idris Elba’s sexy Knuckles voice in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Hear It, Love It.

Just listen for yourself. How can you NOT love that voice? 

Knuckles Sexy AF

He’s, too sexy for this film, too sexy for that game, too sexy for this world… 

‘The Elba Effect’

This scene from Idris Elba’s stint on The Office was way too meta real then – and still is now. 

Idris Lied To Us

In a now-infamous previous interview, Idris Elba plainly stated he was NOT going for a sexy voice with Knuckles. Dirty liar! 

ERMARGAWD!

Elba has Sonic fans out here feeling some kind of way. All over. 

Stick to the Facts

This Sonic fan is looking past the insatiable sexiness to deliver the #StraightFacts on Knuckles. Admirable discipline. 

Too Sexy For Theaters

This is just a joke – or is it??? 

Just Friends

This fan didn’t fall in love with Knuckles – she just wants to be friends. 

No Denial Possible

PARADOX: Idris Elba saying Knuckles wouldn’t sound sexy was, in itself, a sexy statement. 

Is He Even Legal???

Ummmm… Is it even safe to be having this conversation???

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be in theaters on April 8, 2022. 

