Green Goblin Gets Closer on New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) glides again on the new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Nearly 20 years after the green-suited supervillain terrorized New York City in 2002’s Spider-Man, dying when he’s impaled by his own glider in battle with the Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) of his universe, Norman Osborn is born again — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gobbie returns alongside Spider-Man 2‘s Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and other sinister supervillains from across the Multiverse, unleashed when the MCU’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a dangerous spell with unforeseen consequences for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man universes.

Before audiences get another peek at Spider-Man and Strange’s multiversal team-up in the second No Way Home trailer swinging online this week, Dafoe’s Green Goblin inches closer on the reality-bending poster teasing a sinister showdown with Doc Ock and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Here's a closer look at Green Goblin in the new #SpiderManNoWayHome poster! pic.twitter.com/asj7ZFnbRE — Spideys News will return. (@spideysnews) November 15, 2021

Dafoe denied rumors of his return in No Way Home — but that was before Osborn’s maniacal laugh, heard in the record-breaking first trailer, and a pumpkin bomb teased the Green Goblin’s explosive entrance into the MCU. Spider-Man’s secret identity was exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) in the final moments of Far From Home, upping the stakes for Peter Parker and his loved ones: Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya).

“Everybody around him, who cares about him and loves him, gets put into danger… As soon as they get to be in love, everything else starts to crumble,” Zendaya previously told Empire. Added Marvel Studios President and Spider-Man producer Kevin Feige: “We knew we were forcing ourselves to deal with his identity being revealed… Now we see how his senior year into utter chaos.”

See what Marvel fans are saying about this latest gobbie glimpse ahead of the Green Goblin's return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into theaters on December 17:

