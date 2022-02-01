Drew Barrymore Shares Adorable Throwback With Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland

For many Marvel fans, actor Tom Holland seemingly came out of nowhere before scoring the coveted role of Peter Parker, as he hadn’t established himself as a major star across multiple mediums at that point in his career. This isn’t to say that he hadn’t already earned a following or impressed his peers, as Drew Barrymore recently took to Instagram to recall the first time she met the performer earlier in his career and how, even before Spider-Man, she was immensely impressed by him. The project they met for seemingly never moved forward, but Barrymore used the photo of their meeting as an opportunity to express her warm thoughts about seeing where Holland’s career has taken him.

“I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you. And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!” Barrymore shared on Instagram alongside photos of the two. “But! Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest women [Zendaya] and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a Billy Elliot and [Lip Sync Battle]. And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do!”

She added, “I remember this moment. And I woke up and saw it on @tomhollandupdates and I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now I have record of it, too! I send you and your lady the very best! As always, I am cheering you on!!!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZUGWr9r5Qm/

Even if he wasn’t a household name when he was cast as Spider-Man, the actor had already amassed a number of impressive credits, having starred as the title character in the theatrical production of Billy Elliot the Musical, as well as earning roles in projects like The Impossible and The Heart of the Sea.

Barrymore’s endorsement of his talents at such an early age is all the more impressive given how young she herself was when she earned breakout performances in movies and TV, clearly knowing just how difficult it can be to make a name for yourself as an up-and-coming actor.

Holland can currently be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in theaters now.

