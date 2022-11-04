Spider-Verse Producer Phil Lord Teases Cancelled Plans for Ezra Miller's The Flash

✖

Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord teases some cancelled plans for Ezra Miller’s The Flash. The Lego Movie team of Lord and Chris Miller were the ones to pen the treatment of Barry Allen’s story. A lot of fans are hoping that they are bringing that trademark magic to the DC Comics universe. It goes without question that tons of viewers believe that Lord and Miller breathed some new life in Spider-Man with their efforts on Into the Spider-Verse. So, the DC people have plenty of room for excitement for whatever’s coming next. It sounds like The Flash will be a rip-roaring good time for audiences when it hits theaters next year. The writer explained on Twitter, “We cooked up something really fun. Lovely spending time with Zack and team and seeing what they were up to.”

Details about The Flash are still a bit scarce as the movie hasn’t begun filming yet. But, when Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s return was announced around DC FanDome, the community cried out in celebration. So, multiple Batmen are on the way and producer Barbara Muschietti says there’s more on the way.

We cooked up something really fun. Lovely spending time with Zack and team and seeing what they were up to — Phil Lord #WinGA #BlackLivesMatter #WearAMask (@philiplord) January 5, 2021

"Well, I want you to go see it, so I'm not going to tell you a lot," Muschietti explained during a FanDome Q+A. "But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

Crisis on Infinite Earths was a big deal for The CW’s DC TV offerings. Arrowverse Flash Grant Gustin ended up meeting Miller on screen in another massive surprise for the fans watching at home.

"This really opens the door for us to do more crossovers, to really establish this idea that there can be a Flash on TV and a Flash in the movies," Walter Hamada told the crowd during the virtual DC FanDome event last year. "You don't have to pick one or the other, you can love both. On one Earth, you have Gal and Jason and Ezra as this Justice League, and you can continue telling these stories. While on another Earth, you can have a more grounded, real, Year Two Batman [in The Batman]."

