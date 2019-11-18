New Spies in Disguise Trailer Starring Will Smith and Tom Holland Released

A new trailer for the animated spy action-comedy movie Spies in Disguise is now out, featuring the vocal talents of Will Smith and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland. You can watch the trailer for Spies in Disguise above. The new trailer is a bit more generic in terms of showing of a vague spy action experience, with one high-concept twist that will either make or break the film: Will Smith’s super-spy character being turned into a pigeon by Tom Holland’s spy tech scientist character. It’s a big change from the first trailer, which offered a much more extensive plot breakdown.

That may be for the best, actually, as the first trailer for Spies in Disguise felt like it almost tried too hard to justify why a spy-turned-pigeon is a compelling cinematic hook, when it really is a high-risk concept to market. That’s not to say that directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (Ice Age: Collision Course) don’t have some deeper metaphor for what this whole pigeon transformation is all about – but getting people in to see that message play out in full could be a challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.

Spies in Disguise will be in theaters on Christmas Day.