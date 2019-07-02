New Spies In Disguise Trailer Released

Will Smith will be playing the world’s favorite and most notable secret agent in 20th Century Fox‘s new animated film Spies In Disguise, and now you can take a look at the upcoming project in the brand new trailer. This trailer gives us more of a look at the notoriety Smith’s Lance Sterling has before his world-changing meeting with Tom Holland’s Walter Beckett, a scientist that turns his world upside down with a new formula that has the potential to change the world of spycraft. Thing is, as you can see, it really isn’t Beckett’s fault that Sterling turns into a pigeon, but he is determined to help him with his mission anyway.

Hilarity ensues when Sterling is turned into an adorable blue pigeon and has to complete his mission anyway, and we can’t wait to see what the duo does to try and accomplish that. At least Sterling will now not to be so impatient next time around, or at least he’ll look twice before drinking something next time.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

Spies In Disguise is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno and stars Will Smith Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. You can check out the official description below.

“Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.”

Spies In Disguise hits theaters this Christmas.

