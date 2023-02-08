Splash Reboot With Jillian Bell Gets Writer

For years, there have been rumors about an upcoming Splash remake, and the last update came in 2019 when Jillian Bell shared that the project was still happening. Bell was initially attached to star with her 22 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum, and a new report from Deadline reveals the film has finally found its writer. According to the report, the latest draft of the film is being penned by Sarah Rothschild, who recently wrote the Netflix movie, The Sleepover.

Rothschild is an award-winning screenwriter who recently adapted The Love Hypothesis and wrote the upcoming 24/7, a modern-day take on Working Girl, which is set to star Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are attached to star in that project. While Deadline mentions Bell in the article, there is no mention of Tatum, which makes us wonder if he's still attached to the film. For now, there's been no official word that he's left the project.

What Is Splash About?

The original Splash starred Tom Hanks as a man who falls in love with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. The duo's romance began after she saved his life when he was a child and the two are reunited years later as adults. Throughout the film, Hanna's character hides her true nature from Hanks and has a limited amount of time to spend on dry land. They also must deal with the government agents and secret lab who are out to discover her secret. The film ended up earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and was directed by Ron Howard and produced by Brian Grazer. Both Howard and Grazer are reportedly involved with the reboot as well, via their Imagine Entertainment. Previous reports stated that Tatum would be taking on Hanna's role as the merman while Bell would be taking on the Hanks role. As was reported back in 2016, the idea for the gender switch was Bell's idea.

When Is Magic Mike's Last Dance Coming Out?

While Tatum's involvement with the Splash reboot is unclear, the actor will soon be returning to one of his biggest franchises. Magic Mike's Last Dance is hitting theaters this week, and it will mark the third film of the franchise after Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Tatum is returning to play the titular role, and this time he's teaming up with Eternals star Salma Hayek.

Are you excited about the Splash reboot? Tell us in the comments!