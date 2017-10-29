Watch Stan Lee Introduce The Rock At LA Comic Con

The godfather of Marvel Comics might have written and edited a lot of influential stories from the House of Ideas, but Stan Lee is also a hell of a hype man.

So who better to introduce Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle panel at Los Angeles Comic Con? No one! So check out the clip above to see Stan the Man get the crowd going.

“I don’t like to be photographed with guys who are bigger and stronger and taller and better looking,” said Lee, with Guns N Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” blasting in the background.

“But I’ll make an exception for him. Ladies and gentlemen, once again — the Rock!”

Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con was hosting the actor’s panel during which he promoted his new movie, which is a reboot of the 1995 Robin Williams film of the same name. That movie is based on the 1981 children’s picture book by Chris Van Allsburg, which received a Caldecott.

It’s awesome to see Stan Lee as rambunctious as ever, especially with his public appearances getting to be fewer and farer in between. Though it might go without saying that he’d show up at the comic convention with his name attached, especially to introduce one of the most popular guests in attendance.

Johnson’s panel was mostly about the new movie, in which he co-stars alongside Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. They even debuted a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette. The film is a different take on the Jumanji game, featuring a group of high school students who play an old video game and get transferred to the dangerous jungle world.

Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con is currently taking place, running from October 27 through 29.

Fans will be able to see the Rock in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle when it premieres in theaters on December 20.