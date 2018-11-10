‘Star Wars’ Star Adam Driver Reportedly Has a Secret Kid

More often than not, a celebrity’s life is under constant public scrutiny. They are watched and followed by the media like hawks, unable to do things as simple as pop into the grocery store without making the national news. That’s why it is absolutely shocking to learn that Adam Driver, who is best known for playing Kylo Ren in the latest Star Wars trilogy, has been living life as a dad, unnoticed, for two whole years.

According to Page Six, Driver shares a two-year-old son with his wife, Joanne Tucker. Driver married Tucker in 2013 and the two reside together in Brooklyn, New York.

The thing that makes this baby news so confounding is the level Driver’s fame. In addition to playing a major role in one of the world’s biggest franchises, he earned three Emmy nominations for playing Adam Sackler on Girls from 2012-2017. He’s also co-starred in multiple prominent and popular films, including Lincoln, Midnight Special, and most recently, BlacKkKlansman. The actor even hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this season!

Normally, when a celebrity is revealed to have a secret child, it’s the beginning of a huge, tantalizing scandal. However, in the case of Adam Driver, he was just out there being a private person and minding his own business.

As it turns out, Driver has dropped some pretty blatant hints about being a father over the last two years, but none of us were paying close enough attention. While doing press with Channing Tatum for Logan Lucky last year, Tatum straight-up joked: “Can you imagine you’re just making martinis for your baby?”

“Stop crying,” replied Driver, “This is my party trick. You’ll have your time. This is me time now.” That’s right, Channing Tatum declared Adam Driver had a baby during an interview and everyone just missed it.

In the age of social media, it’s a rare and beautiful thing to find out about a famous baby two years after their birth. Driver does not participate in Instagram or Twitter, but if you’re privy enough to have access to his family’s private Instagram accounts, you’d know the baby is far from being a secret.

Adam Driver has multiple projects in the works, included Noah Baumbach’s next untitled project and, of course, Star Wars: Episode IX.

The final chapter of the newest Star Wars trilogy is set to be released in December 2019, and there’s already serious speculation about what lies ahead for Kylo Ren.