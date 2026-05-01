5 Recent Movies That Deserved Way More Hype Than They Got

Back in the day, when a movie came out, it would usually generate a big wave of buzz right away. Nowadays, that’s not really the case anymore, as it depends especially on how many films are released both in theaters and on streaming platforms. Because of that, some of them end up underperforming, and not because they lack quality, but because they don’t get enough attention. Sometimes it’s marketing that doesn’t quite know how to sell it, sometimes it’s a bad release window, and in other cases it’s just oversaturation (there’s too much content competing for attention at the same time). As a result, a wave of movies that sound pretty interesting don’t manage to stick around in the conversation and are forgotten, or barely even watched.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this list, we’re looking at a few recent films that fall exactly into that unfair space. If you break it down, they all have the kind of elements that should’ve made them way more talked about in the long run, but unfortunately, they didn’t even come close to generating real hype. You probably should’ve heard more about them than you actually did.

5) The Bride!

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

It’s pretty hard to look at The Bride! and not wonder how this didn’t turn into a big event, especially considering how much cultural weight Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein carried. This isn’t just another retelling of one of horror’s most iconic myths, but a modern reworking with actual personality behind it. The story centers on the creation of the Bride and the consequences of that rebirth, using the Frankenstein universe as a lens to explore identity, control, and isolation. And with Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale at the center, this had all the ingredients to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

What The Bride! really deserved was hype for the simplest reason: it’s trying to do something big without feeling like a factory-made studio product. It has scale, it has a strong cast, and it starts from a concept people already recognize and are interested in. And yet, it feels like audiences just didn’t engage with it the way they should’ve. Maybe the marketing didn’t make its tone clear enough, since this isn’t a conventional horror film. But that’s why it deserved more attention: it’s a movie that at least had the confidence to commit to its own voice instead of playing it safe.

4) Companion

image courtesy of warner bros.

You know what Companion should’ve been? The kind of movie everyone discovers the exact week it drops and immediately starts arguing about online. And that’s because it has all the ingredients people usually latch onto in a thriller. The story follows a couple and a “companion” — an artificial being, basically a robotic partner designed to fulfill emotional needs — until the situation spirals out of control. From there, the movie shifts from uncomfortable to genuinely tense in a way that feels very controlled and intentional. If you like Black Mirror, which has basically become a global shorthand for this kind of storytelling, this is exactly the kind of concept that should’ve clicked instantly with audiences.

What makes Companion work is that it doesn’t overcomplicate itself. It’s fun in the right way, it moves fast, it has sharp humor when it needs it, and it’s not afraid to lean into violence when the story demands it. At the same time, it still manages to poke at its own ideas without stopping to explain them to death. It’s not trying to prove it’s smart — it just is. For anyone into sci-fi with a more unsettling edge, it’s an easy recommendation. It’s a shame it might’ve come out in a pretty rough release window.

3) Caught Stealing

image courtesy of sony pictures

If someone told you a new Darren Aronofsky film starring Austin Butler was coming out, you’d probably expect something heavy, traumatic, and drenched in existential suffering, right? But Caught Stealing goes in a completely different direction, and that might be why it didn’t get the attention it deserved. The story follows a former baseball player trying to live a quiet life until he agrees to look after his neighbor’s cat and ends up getting pulled into a chain of increasingly chaotic criminal situations. It’s basically a “wrong guy, wrong place, wrong time” scenario that keeps escalating in the most absurd way possible.

And that’s what’s frustrating about its lack of hype: this should’ve been an easy crowd-pleaser. The movie has real cult energy — fast, messy, high-energy, and very much in that ’90s-style urban crime vibe that used to be a success. It also shows Aronofsky stepping out of his usual lane and leaning into something more accessible without losing his identity as a filmmaker. The problem is that a lot of people probably didn’t even realize this existed, let alone that it was directed by him. But Caught Stealing is pure entertainment, full of twists that actually keep you locked in from start to finish.

2) Bugonia

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

To be fair, Bugonia isn’t your typical movie, since its storyline can still unsettle part of the audience, even with its Oscar recognition. But what’s funny is that this is actually a much more marketable concept than it first appears. Here, we follow characters trapped inside a paranoia spiral, convinced they’ve uncovered something massive. From there, it unfolds into a mix of obsession, manipulation, and delusion. It has thriller elements, dark humor, and that classic feeling that you can’t trust absolutely anyone involved.

You know the type of film that turns into a talking point right away? That’s the case. Not necessarily because they’re controversial, but because they tap into ideas like conspiracy theories — something that’s especially relevant right now. Bugonia might come off a bit strange at first, but it has tension, it has social commentary, and it has very strong performances (Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are phenomenal on screen). Some people might dismiss it just because they’re not open to it, especially since it comes from the eccentric Yorgos Lanthimos. But those who actually watched it were surprised.

1) Marty Supreme

image courtesy of a24

Marketing did exist here, and the movie was talked about to some extent, but it still feels like it didn’t really break through in a meaningful way. Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, follows Marty Mauser, a table tennis player in the ’50s who treats the sport like a matter of life and death, turning that ambition into an obsession. It’s a pretty unusual idea, because it immediately makes you wonder how far someone can actually go when they’re that locked in. The situations get absurd, but there’s still a level of seriousness underneath all the chaos that keeps you invested.

In other words, Marty Supreme is electric, and that alone should’ve pushed the hype much further. It never falls into the slow, predictable rhythm you usually get from a biopic, and it also avoids the generic inspirational sports movie template. Marty is an intense, hard-to-look-away-from character, especially with Chalamet’s performance carrying so much of that energy. Maybe the subject matter (table tennis) made people assume it was small or even boring, but the fact that it takes something so unlikely and treats it like it matters this much is what makes it stand apart.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!