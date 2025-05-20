Star Wars Fans Believe They’ve Spotted an Andor Favorite’s Cameo in the Original Trilogy

When Star Wars: Andor was announced, the fates of so many of its characters were already known. After all, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is about Cassian Andor’s mission to get the Death Star plans in the hands of the Rebellion, which ends with him dying on Scarif. To avoid complete doom and gloom, Andor introduces new players who have a lot of involvement in the early days of the Rebellion. Not all of them make it out of the show’s second season, as their actions lead the Empire to their doorsteps, but one important character does see the sunrise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luthen Rael’s assistant, Kleya Marki, stands by her father figure’s side throughout Andor, communicating with rebel cells across the galaxy. However, unlike Luthen, who dies to avoid being tortured by the Empire, Kleya makes it off of Coruscant, leaving her status during Rogue One and the original trilogy up in the air. Well, Star Wars fans can’t be kept in the dark forever, so they took it upon themselves to find out where Kleya is hiding during the Galactic Civil War.

Kleya Marki Is the Best Radio Jockey in the Galaxy in Andor

Kleya poses as a worker in Luthen’s store, which sells rare artifacts from all over the galaxy. She watches the showroom floor as customers come in and out, but she’s always waiting for an opportunity to use her communications device in the back of the store. It’s essentially an old-school radio that allows Luthen to stay in contact with his agents out in the field. Kleya uses the device frequently throughout Andor‘s two-season run, including when she talks to Cassian about the events going on at Mina-Rau. However, the last time she uses it turns out to be the most important because she receives a message from Lonni Jung, an ISB double agent who has information about the Empire’s superweapon.

Luthen and Kleya go out in the field to find Lonni, as they can’t risk meeting at the store. After Luthen learns all he can from his agent, he returns to Kleya and gives her the information to pass along. Luthen attempts to take his own life shortly after, when Dedra Meero tries to arrest him as he’s destroying the communications device at the store, leaving Kleya with few options. She heads to the hospital where Luthen is being held, removes his breathing device, and waits for someone to arrive to take the knowledge she has. Cassian shows up on Coruscant and refuses to leave Kleya alone, fighting off Imperials and taking her to Yavin 4, where she can rest after living a lie for so long. However, if an eagle-eyed fan on TikTok is right, she doesn’t stay out of the fight forever.

Kleya Marki May Offer Her Skills to the Rebellion in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

After the Battle of Yavin, the Rebel Alliance moves its base to the ice planet Hoth. The higher-ups believe the frigid temperatures will keep the Empire from snooping around, but a probe droid arrives not long after the base’s competition. With the full force of the Empire about to come down on them, the rebels prepare for a massive battle. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take long for the scales to tip in the Empire’s favor, so Princess Leia Organa calls for an evacuation of Echo Base. Ships start to leave, but Leia refuses to go until all but one transport gets off the planet. Other dedicated rebels stay with her, including a woman working hard at her station.

When Han arrives to plead with Leia to leave, she’s standing next to the woman’s workspace, looking at the progress of the evacuation. Now, the rebels aren’t working with the same device Kleya uses in Andor, but she’s good with technology in general, and the woman in Echo Base looks enough like her to make the idea somewhat believable. It’s also very much like her character to stay behind and ensure everyone else is safe before looking out for herself. So, until Star Wars reveals where Kleya is during the original trilogy, she’ll take the place of a rebel on Hoth trying to do the right thing.

Star Wars: Andor is streaming now on Disney+.

Do you believe that Kleya is the female rebel Leia interacts with in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back? Where else could she be during the original trilogy? Let us know in the comments below!