Andor Dropped an Easter Egg Even Hardcore Star Wars Fans Probably Missed

It’s not exactly a secret that Star Wars: Andor takes place between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. After all, it’s about the early days of the Rebellion, so there are plenty of references to notable planets and characters in a galaxy far, far away. However, things go from zero to 100 during Andor‘s final episodes as the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story close in. Mon Mothma gets a haircut; Saw Gerrera moves his operation to Jedha, and K-2S0 joins Cassian on all his missions. But Rogue One isn’t the only Star Wars project that focuses on rebels, and Andor is well aware of that.

Andor Season 2’s second batch of episodes finally reveals the details of the Ghorman Massacre that make Mon Mothma sever her ties with the Empire. Cassian helps her escape the Senate after making an impassioned speech, which leads directly into Season 3, Episode 18 of Star Wars Rebels. Andor’s references to the animated series don’t stop there, though, as another one pops up in Season 2, Episode 10, “Make It Stop.”

Luthen Rael Ruins a Pet Owner’s Day in Andor Season 2

Andor‘s final arc finally peels back the curtain on the Empire’s big plan. Luthen Rael’s source within the ISB, Lonni Jung, gets his hands on top-secret files that house information about Orson Krennic’s weapon and reaches out to his rebel contact. Lonni wants some assurances before he tells Luthen too much, but the antiquities dealer has a way of persuading people. Once Luthen gets what he wants, he leaves the meeting immediately to pass on the information to his assistant, Kleya, in case he doesn’t make it off of Coruscant alive.

At first, it seems like Luthen keeps his word to Lonni about getting him safe passage. However, Andor soon reveals that Luthen chooses to tie up loose ends by killing Lonni and leaving him on a bench. The ISB plant remains there until a man shows up with his Loth-cat, which runs up and starts sniffing the corpse before being called back by his owner. The tragic moment drives home the fact that rebels like Luthen have to give up their humanity to win, but incorporating a Loth-cat speaks to an even more powerful theme: the fight for freedom is bigger than any one person.

Loth-Cats Help Ezra Bridger and Co. Understand What They’re Fighting For

Lothal is one of the many planets that the Empire exploits. Promising riches for all, Imperial forces take control of the planet and engage in their regular shenanigans. After years of this, Ezra Bridger decides to fight back, which gets him on the radar of a group of rebels, including Jedi Kanan Jarrus. The crew spends the next several seasons fighting back against the Empire, and Lothal never leaves Ezra’s mind. He even shows appreciation for the Loth-cats that run around the planet despite their disdain for him. To him, they represent the innocence that the Empire is trying to snuff out on a daily basis.

Toward the end of Rebels, Ezra and his allies head back to Lothal to free it from the Empire once and for all. A massive battle breaks out, with many rebels losing their lives in the chaos. However, their sacrifices are not in vain, as Ezra, with the help of a few purrgil, sends the Imperials packing and brings peace to Lothal for the first time in years. Sadly, Ezra doesn’t get to see the fruit of his labors because he disappears along with the Star Destroyer threatening the planet, but his legacy lives on. His good friend, Sabine Wren, stays on Lothal, and when Ahsoka Tano arrives to pick her up and start the mission to find Ezra, the Loth-cats are watching on, appreciative of the heroes who got their home back on track.

Andor Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.

Did you notice the Loth-cat in Season 2 of Andor? What other Easter eggs did you catch in the show’s last couple of episodes? Let us know in the comments below!