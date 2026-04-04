Star Wars Fans Reveal Their Picks For the Most Ridiculous Things That Are Actually Canon

Star Wars was made as a sci-fi movie meant to be pure entertainment, and over the years, many things that have happened in the franchise seem ridiculous to look back on. The first movie was pretty simple, although the idea of Princess Leia trusting two almost inept Droids to deliver a message on a desert planet left a lot to be desired. However, the movie was loads of fun and everything that happened helped push a great story forward through the entire trilogy. That said, once the prequels started and the universe expanded, things started to get a little ridiculous at times.

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A Reddit post was started with the OP asking what the “dumbest thing in Star Wars” is, and their pick was a video that showed an Inquisitor’s lightsaber working as helicopter blades and flying them out of danger. While this was silly, it started a long dissuasion by Star Wars fans about what some of the dumbest things were canon in the franchise.

What Are Some Silly Things Canon in Star Wars?

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Easily, one of the most ridiculed things that Star Wars fans called out were the actual Clone Troopers, and their completely ineptitude battle skills. One of the highest-rated comments complained that the “Clone Troopers charge into enemies, instead of retreat to keep their distance from enemies.” This led to a discussion about how the Clone Troopers fight like they are charging into a battle with muskets and swords, rather than with advanced blasters, which would allow them to fight from a safe distance rather than just charging in to get mowed down.

Of course, Clone Troopers are made to be canon fodder at heart, so their deaths mean little other than additional costs to produce more. That said, the Empire could have saved a lot of money if they had produced these military weapons to be smarter on the battle field. One commenter said they blamed the prequels for this tactic, and mentioned that shootouts got a lot more realistic in Rogue One and Andor.

Someone else said it always bothered them that Droids communicated by talking to each other, often loudly, which alerted the enemies to their positions. Another commenter asked why they even need to speak to each other, especially for Battle Droids, since there are ways to communicate by sending information to each other. Of course, one person rightfully commented that Droids speaking allows them to be funny and add some humor rather than just being terrifying battle robots. Another offered an in-world explanation that they needed to be mass produced, and it was easier to add voice boxes than high-tech communication devices.

There was also a comment that ties into the new Star Wars Darth Maul show, where one commenter wrote, “As much as I loved to see Maul again, maul surviving being cut in half and than surviving that fall” was something they couldn’t buy into. Another person agreed, asking how Maul could survive, but Mace Windu getting his hand cut off and falling out a window killed him. However, one commenter put it perfectly when he said Maul’s survival was almost “parody territory, but … his subsequent character development means I’m happy to hand wave it.”

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