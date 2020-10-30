Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Death Star Halloween Pumpkin

✖

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill shared a look at his Death Star Halloween pumpkin. The Luke Skywalker actor got really creative this year with his holiday decorations. Posting the picture to Twitter and getting a bunch of fun messages from the fans. The actor has been loving all the Star Wars costumes out there, and there will be more over the next 24 hours. With The Mandalorian starting up on Disney+ again, the Star Wars fever is at an all-time high. So, it’s never been better to be a fan. You can catch all of the movies in the series on Disney+ right now. Check out all of those over there in anticipation of Halloween this weekend. Hamill’s photo is right here own below.

In recent weeks, a lot of talk about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s original plot has been making the rounds. Colin Treverrow’s plans included some different looks for Luke Skywalker. The star’s comments about the arc through The Last Jedi ring out even after all this time.

EXACTLY. FOUR. MORE. DAYS... ... until I can try to go back to posting dumb, apolitical tweets like this: "That's no pumpkin🎃... that's a Space Station!" 🚀#VoteBlueToKeepFracturedStarWarsQuotesComing 🤔 pic.twitter.com/96HU0PrS5k — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 30, 2020

"I said to Rian, 'Jedis don't give up.' I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference," Hamill said of the script. "But it's not my story anymore, it's somebody else's story and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry."

The force ghosts showing up in Last Jedi actually helped hammer home what Johnson wanted for that film.

"Well, in this version...see, I'm talking about the George Lucas Star Wars, this is the next generation of Star Wars," Hamill mused. "I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he's 'Jake Skywalker,' he's not my Luke Skywalker. But I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well. Listen, I still haven't accepted it completely, but, it's only a movie. I hope people like it. I hope they don't get upset. I came to really believe that Rian was the exact man they needed for this job."

