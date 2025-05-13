John Boyega Has the Perfect Response to Rey’s New Star Wars Movie

John Boyega opens up about the in-development Star Wars: New Jedi Order, the upcoming movie that sees Daisy Ridley return as Rey. During his appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Boyega discussed the film, which is set to take place roughly 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. He expressed hope that New Jedi Order is able to come to fruition, citing Lucasfilm’s issues getting various projects off the ground. Boyega is excited to see his former co-star headline the film and portray Rey at a different stage in the character’s life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It made sense to expand the franchise in that way,” Boyega said. “I’m just looking forward, first of all to see if it’s real, because we have had a few Star Wars announcements – you know, in development, they can’t quite get it done. I’m just hoping that Daisy gets that chance to shine in a franchise that’s finally hers, as a Jedi that’s fully qualified, I can’t wait to watch it. I really can’t. I’m happy for her.”

New Jedi Order was first announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, but in the time since, it’s cycled through multiple writers. The Bourne Ultimatum scribe George Nolfi is the current scribe attached, drawing upon George Lucas’ influences to craft the story. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been attached to direct the project from the beginning; at Celebration Japan 2025, Lucasfilm confirmed New Jedi Order is still actively in development.

As of this writing, New Jedi Order does not have a release date. The next Star Wars movie coming out is The Mandalorian & Grogu next summer. Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter follows in May 2027. Lucasfilm’s movie slate beyond that is unknown. The studio currently has a December 2027 release date set aside for an untitled Star Wars film, though that might change since The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is slated to open then.

Boyega’s comments likely echo the sentiments of some Star Wars fans. New Jedi Order is a movie that has a lot of potential, exploring something that hasn’t really been depicted on screen before. Star Wars movies have been set in the aftermath of Orders being wiped out, so this project would be a refreshing spin, highlighting the challenges Rey faces as she tries to usher in a new era. Of course, that potential can only be realized if New Jedi Order is able to get off the ground. As Boyega alludes to, there have been numerous announced projects that fell apart. New Jedi Order has already encountered some hurdles, so there’s no guarantee it’ll make it to the big screen. That would be a shame, since it would be exciting to see a fully powerful Rey shine and mentor the next generation of Jedi.

It sounds like Boyega is planning on enjoying New Jedi Order as a fan instead of possibly starring in it. While The Rise of Skywalker hinted at Finn’s Force sensitivity, Ridley has stated she’ll be working with “different actors” this time around, implying her sequel trilogy co-stars may not be joining her. That development would disappoint fans, seeing that Finn and Rey’s dynamic was a highlight of the sequels. It would be great to see their relationship continue to evolve in another film, but separating Rey from her old friends might be the best way to help the character grow as she faces new obstacles. Even if Finn doesn’t have a role in New Jedi Order, at least Boyega will be supportive of his co-star.