Stephen Amell Reveals Code 8 On Demand Release Date, Opening Cities

Recent weeks have been exciting ones for fans of Arrow star Stephen Amell and his cousin, The Flash star Robbie Amell, especially those who have been eagerly awaiting news on their film, Code 8. Last week, a teaser, full trailer, and release date all arrived but now, there’s another update. Stephen Amell took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to share not only the select cities Code 8 would arrive in first, but that fans eager to see the long-gestating film will also be able to do it in the comfort of their own home. The film will be releasing on demand as well in select cities on December 13.

Amell shared the update by posting an image to Twitter that featured a close-up image from the poster with the on demand release date as well as the platforms the film will be available on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play. Check it out in the post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few minutes later, he followed that up with another post sharing the six cities Code 8 would be coming to at release — and promised more to come.

This is exciting too!!! pic.twitter.com/pVYy6l68QG — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 6, 2019

Code 8 has been a long time in coming. Back in 2018, the Amells debuted a short film set in a world where 4 percent of the population had special powers but were treated poorly like outcasts and criminals. The short, which followed Robbie’s character just trying to get by, was popular fans and soon after its release, the actors launched a crowdfunding campaign to create a full-length feature. The campaign — which was intended to help secure additional funding by proving the film’s viability with fans — was successful and, ultimately, Vertical Entertainment signed on for worldwide release.

Directed by Jeff Chan, the Code 8 feature film is, like the short, set in a world where four percent of the population is born with supernatural abilities but instead of being welcomed as heroes, they’re discriminated against, heavily policed, and live in poverty, a situation which prompts many to resort to crime in order to survive. In Code 8 Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), is one of those powered people and is struggling to pay for the medical treatment of his ill mother (Kari Matchett). When working as a day labor simply isn’t enough, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal operation led by Garrett (Stephen Amell). Garrett helps Connor harness his powers to pull off a series of increasingly dangerous crimes on the behalf of Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk), the city’s drug lord, while the militarized police led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams) seek to bring them all down.

Code 8 will be released in theaters and On Demand December 13.