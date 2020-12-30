Stephenie Meyer Originally Wanted Henry Cavill and Emily Browning to Star in Twilight

✖

As we round into the final days of 2020, no one can deny it was a wild year and not just in terms of everything that happened, current events and pandemic wise. 2020 was an unusual year in terms of entertainment as well, though for fans of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight Saga, that was certainly a very good thing. Back in August, a new book in the series, Midnight Sun, was released giving fans the story of Twilight as told from Edward Cullen's perspective. The publication of the book is something that fans waited for for 12 years and has prompted renewed interest not only in the books but the film franchise as well and that includes looking back at who Meyer originally wanted to play Edward and Bella -- and it wasn't Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Back when the film was still in development, Meyer took to her website to write about who she envisioned in the roles (via Teen Vogue). She noted at the time that she had absolutely no influence or control over who would ultimately be cast, but still wanted fans to know her thoughts anyway and those thoughts were that she wanted Henry Cavill and Emily Browning as her stars.

"Indisputably the most difficult character to cast, Edward is also the one that I'm most passionately decided upon," Meyer wrote at the time. "The only actor I've ever seen who I think could come close to pulling off Edward Cullen is.... (drumroll).... Henry Cavill."

What's interesting about this, once you wrap your head around the idea of Cavill as Edward, is that she also shared the most popular suggestions for Edward's casting on her site as well -- and number two on that list was the actor who ultimately got the role, Pattinson. Gerard Way also made the list. She also noted that one of her favorite suggestions was Jackson Rathbone and, as fans know, Rathbone did end up starring in the film as Jasper Hale.

When it came to Bella, Meyer had a few favorite choices including now Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page and The Flash's Danielle Panabaker (Page had just played Kitty Pryde in X-Men: The Last Stand and starred in Juno while Panabaker had starred in Sky High in 2005). Her favorite, however, was Browning, who had starred in Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events in 2004.

As progress continued on development of the film, Meyer would eventually update her wish list -- Cavill "aged out" of the Edward role in her mind so she shifted him to being a dream choice for Carlisle instead -- and ultimately expressed support and excitement for both Pattinson and Stewart's castings.

"I'm very excited to have Kristen Stewart play Bella in the upcoming Twilight movie," she wrote. "She's an amazing actress with experience all across the board—action, horror, comedy, romance, and more. Since Twilight has moments that fit into every one of these genres, I'm thrilled to have a Bella who has practice with them all."

While Twilight was certainly a career-changer for its stars, things worked out just fine for Cavill. The actor went on to play Superman Man of Steel and subsequent films in the DCEU and is currently playing Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. As for Browning, she would go on to star in Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch and is currently starring as Laura Moon in American Gods though Browning did end up appearing in another film based on one of Meyer's books. Browning had an uncredited cameo as Wanda/Pet in The Host.

What do you think about Meyer's dream Twilight cast? Let us know in the comments!