The Americas’ Adorable Ocelot Kittens Give Stitch, Krypto, and Grogu Some Competition (Exclusive)

Whether it’s sweet and playful Krypto in Superman, the lovable and mischievous alien Stitch in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, or the precious little Jedi powerhouse Grogu in The Mandalorian, there’s no shortage of adorable characters in your favorite franchises. That said, there are plenty of adorable little creatures in the real world as well, and two Ocelot kittens are looking to give everyone a run for their money. The Ocelots can be found in our exclusive clip from The Americas: Making of Special, and you can check them out in the video above.

The Making Of special of The Americas will debut on NBC this Sunday, April 20th, and gives fans an unprecedented look at what it took to film the docuseries. The Americas was filmed over the course of 5 years and featured over 180 expeditions, and that brings us to the Ocelots you see in the video above.

Fewer than 100 ocelots are left in the United States today, which is why it’s so important to see if there are Ocelot kittens. As you can see in the video, the team sees the female ocelot show up, but for a while, there are no signs of kittens.

Time passes, and the crew starts to get worried that they still don’t see any kittens, so they check the last few cameras. They finally catch footage of two kittens on one of the last cameras, who can be seen playing in the trees near their home. The two kittens are absolutely adorable, and one even finds a camera and starts licking the lens.

Now, if that were Stitch, he would have either eaten the camera or taken it off the tripod and started running all over the place with it, and not going to lie, that would have been hilarious and endlessly entertaining. Krypto might have just accidentally broken it when taking it to Superman, and as for Grogu, well, he would probably be too busy napping or eating eggs to notice it. You can find the official description for The Americas below.

“The Americas” showcases the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior, and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles.

“The Americas” unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts; new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting and some of nature’s strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hourlong episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: “The Atlantic Coast,” “Mexico,” “The Wild West,” “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast” and “Patagonia.”

What did you think of the clip and The Americas series? Let us know in the comments, and you talk all things TV with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!