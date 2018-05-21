Get Studio Ghibli Anime Movie Classics on Blu-ray for $13 Each

Back in July of last year, American film distributor GKIDS announced a deal with Studio Ghibli to reissue all of the films as Blu-ray / DVD combos in the US. Well, many of those titles are currently available as part of a $12.99 Studio Ghibli sale on Amazon, so now is definitely a great time to pick them up. These titles include:

• Spirited Away

• Kiki’s Delivery Service

• My Neighbor Totoro

• Castle In The Sky

• From Up On Poppy Hill

• Princess Mononoke

• Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the $12.99 Studio Ghibli titles listed above, you can find additional titles here in the $16 range.

On a related note, Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender finally got a complete series Blu-ray set, which just went up for pre-order on Amazon for $29.99 (a whopping 30% off). The box set is slated to arrive on your doorstep June 5th, but you’ll want to lock in that discount while you can with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee.

The equally awesome follow-up series to Avatar: The Last Airbender known as The Legend of Korra got the Blu-ray treatment back in 2016. At the moment, you can get it on Amazon for $27.99, which is just a few bucks off the all-time low.

Finally, if you’re an anime fan that’s down for a Batman story that’s completely insane, over-the-top, and fun – you might want to check out the recently released Batman Ninja.

At the moment, you can get Batman Ninja on Blu-ray for $17.96 (10% off). A steelbook version is also available for $19.96 (33% off). You should rent it at the very least, because Batman Ninja is something absurd that needs to be experienced. The full synopsis reads:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.