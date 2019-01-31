Super Bowl 2019: Movie Trailers Confirmed and Rumored

The 2019 Super Bowl is going to own the airwaves this weekend, and as usual there’s going to be considerable portion of the viewing audience that is more interested in all the big ads and movie trailers dropping, than they are about the teams battling it out in Super Bowl LIII.

So far, the 2019 Super Bowl ads released online have been a healthy mix of innovative creativity, sweet nostalgia, and sometimes both at once. However, Super Bowl LIII will also have fewer movie trailers than just about any other year in recent memory, with several studios (Sony, Warner Bros.) choosing to skip the Super Bowl altogether. That makes this year’s list of films actually dropping coin for a Super Bowl spot truly exclusive one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll below for the current list of movies that are confirmed to be getting Super Bowl trailers – and the longer list of those rumored (but not yet confirmed) to be showing during the big game!

Hobbs & Shaw (Confirmed)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw has alrady been confirmed to be dropping its first trailer during the Super Bowl. With big names like Jason Statham and Idris Elba also in the film, and teases of some hard-hitting action sequences, Hobbs & Shaw is exactly the type of movie you for in the Super Bowl ad lineup.

Wonder Park (Confirmed)

This animated feature from Paramount Pictures will be trying to make a major splash with its eye-popping visual depiction of an amusement park that’s fueled by a little girl’s imagination. What Wonder Park will probably try to avoid is some of the heavier subject matter in its story (like that young girl growing into a disillusioned adult), and the fact that its original director was fired for allegedly making inappropriate sexual advances. The first Wonder Park trailer is slated to drop during the pre-game show.

Toy Story 4 (Confirmed)

Woody, Buzz, and the entire Toy Story gang are making a return, in what is now Pixar’s longest-running animated franchise. The new film is adding some high-profile new voice actors like Keanu Reeves and Patricia Arquette, in a story that will see the gang heading out on a road trip of both world and self discovery.

Unfortunately, Pixar fans will have to wait until after the big game is over to catch Toy Story 4‘s trailer.

Alita: Battle Angel (Rumored)

20th Century Fox’s anime adaptation Alita: Battle Angel hasn’t generated much hype yet, and its February 13th release date is quickly approaching. First reactions to Robert Rodriguez’s adaptation of the famous manga/anime have been good – and our own official Alita review praises the film’s visual splendor.

If Fox wants to load their big PR push into the final week or so before release, an eye-catching, action-packed Super Bowl trailer is the way to do it.

Avengers: Endgame (Rumored)

Disney is one of the movie studios confirmed to be dropping Super Bowl trailers – we just don’t know which trailers the studio is looking to release.

It’s already been said that a new spot for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame will “likely” debut during the Super Bowl – and Marvel fans will be hanging onto every last hope that it does.

Aladdin (Rumored)

Disney’s live-action Aladdin has steadily been ramping up its advertising campaign, dropping a first teaser trailer, along with some early official promotional images of the cast in costume. However, the Super Bowl seems like the kind of big stage that Disney likes to springboard off of, and outside of the Marvel/Pixar divisions, Aladdin is biggest film on deck at the studio.

Don’t be surprised if this is where we finally get to see the full visual effects for Will Smith’s version of the Genie.

Dumbo (Rumored)

It’s true that Aladdin is a major live-action Disney adaptation arriving in 2019 – but it’s far from being the only one. The Lion King is arguably the most-anticipated entry in the studios live-action lineup this year, but Dumbo is the one that will be arriving first.

Depending on where Lion King director Jon Favreau is with post-production visual effects, that film may not be ready to show too much. Dumbo arrives in March, so Tim Burton probably has a splashy trailer already ready to capture Super Bowl-level attention.

Captain Marvel (Rumored)

Captain Marvel is in a much similar boat as Dumbo: it’s one of three new films in the franchise that Disney is putting out in 2019, and it is the first of that trio to arrive in theaters. Given the proximity to release day, it seems highly possible that Disney and Marvel will spring for a new Super Bowl spot that really hammers home the action quotient of Marvel Studios’ first female superhero film.

Are there any other big movie trailers that you think we’ll get during the 2019 Super Bowl? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller, and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars nominations woes, and a “State of DC Movies” address.