Warner Bros. and Sony Reportedly Not Airing Super Bowl Trailers

The onslaught of Super Bowl ads has really picked up this week as several different brands have started teasing their elaborate ads for the big game. However, unlike in years past, the major movie studios won’t be looking to Sunday’s event as a massive marketing event. It looks like movie trailers and TV spots will be decreasing yet again as the price of Super Bowl ads continue to rise, and as movie studios realize that they can get the word out using a slew of other mediums. As it stands, there will only be a handful of movie spots appearing during Sunday’s Super Bowl coverage on FOX, with the likes of Warner Bros. and Sony sitting out entirely.

An 30-second ad during the Super Bowl this year costs $5.6 million, significantly higher than last year’s $5.2 million. This is leading less and less involvement from studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures are choosing to skip the whole event in order to save money, choosing instead to release trailers for their bigger tentpoles at other times.

This means that fans won’t be seeing any trailers for some of the most anticipated films of the year during the big game, at least not on TV. This includes Wonder Woman 1984, Venom 2, Morbius, Bloodshot, The Way Back, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Scoob!, In the Heights, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Tenet, and several others.

There will still be trailers and spots appearing during the game, but other studios are choosing to utilize the pregame and postgame shows to advertise instead. Disney, Universal, and Paramount are all expected to advertise during the pregame programming, with the latter focusing heavily on Top Gun: Maverick.

Universal will likely advertise Fast & Furious 9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru at some point during the telecast. The former of the two will be releasing its full trailer online ahead of the weekend during a concert and televised event on NBC.