Super Mario Galaxy Officially Brings Back a Villain Not used In 37 Years

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is coming to theaters in 2026, and it will bring the characters from the first movie back, along with some other beloved video game favorites. The biggest name that everyone seems excited about is the arrival of Yoshi, the little green dinosaur that appeared in the post-credits of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, there are several other new characters arriving, including Bowser Jr. (Been Safdie), Bowser’s son who wants revenge, and Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson), the adoptive mother of the Lumas. Now, another classic video game villain has been revealed for the new movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie showed a villain that hasn’t been around for 37 years. Mouser from the Super Mario Bros. 2 video game is appearing in the new Illumination movie. The little mouse with the sunglasses showed up next to Peach when she was preparing to battle Birdo. In the classic video game, Mouser would throw bombs at Mario and his brother Luigi to try to take them down. He also popped up the next year in the Super Mario Bros. Super Show! as a lackey for King Koopa. However, Mouser hasn’t been seen since.

What All Can Fans Expect From The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

Image Courtesy of Illumination

From the look of the first trailers for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it seems the new movie will have a lot more Easter eggs than the first movie for video game fans. In one scene from the new trailer, there is a scene with Peach and Toad arriving on a planet where they find a lot of Super Mario Bros. video game villains. In the bar/restaurant they enter, they see everyone from a ton of Shy Guys to Chargin’ Chuck and the Moneybags. It is no surprise that someone like Mouser would be around as well.

There was even a shot in the trailer of the Ukiki monkey, which is from Super Mario 64. Tostarena Town from Super Mario Odyssey also makes an appearance, with Mario and Luigi getting new outfits and Yoshi getting his own motorcycle. There is a good chance the trailers are only the start when it comes to all the Easter eggs. It appears that there will be so many Easter eggs and hidden characters that game fans will need to watch this movie more than once just to catch all of them.

However, there is a good chance that Donkey Kong won’t be back for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, despite being oneof the best parts of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With all the new characters, Bowser’s son as one of the big villains, and the introduction of Princess Rosalina, there really is no reason to have Donkey Kong back other than fan lip service, since he likely has nothing to do with the new story. There are also rumors of a Donkey Kong spin-off movie, so Illumination might be keeping the anticipation high by saving him for that.

Of course, the most exciting part of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is finally bringing Yoshi into the story. The new movie plans to change things up for Yoshi somewhat from the games, although his design is clearly copied from the beloved video game character. As the trailers show, he is still cut, but is also very hungry, as he shows when eating a villain. There is also no voice actor listed, so don’t expect to hear Yoshi talking much, if at all, in the movie.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!