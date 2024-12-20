Superhero Movies Are Getting a Reboot in 2025 (and That’s a Good Thing)

When it comes to superhero movies, things have felt pretty depressing for a bit now. The DC and Marvel universes have had their share of struggles trying to rebuild over the years, even though they’ve gotten it right with the likes of Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The big problem is that because these universes are so big and complex, a lot of care is needed to make sure the result is as close to what the audience wants as possible. Along the way, for a bunch of reasons, both entertainment giants DC and Marvel have lost their way, but with changes announced this year, 2025 could finally be the year of rebirth.

Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are gearing up to restart the genre, but the question is why a reboot was the choice. Maybe DC Studios and Marvel Studios have realized that, with productions like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) and The Marvels (2023), taking a chance on sequels might be too risky now. The same goes for new releases. The best move is to cut things off early and start fresh, because it’s clear that disorganization played a big role in the issues. Good management is the key, but above all, picking the right story to restart with is crucial. With some exciting prospects ahead, 2025 looks like it will be the year for both the DCU and the MCU.

Why Superhero Reboots Are a Good Thing

With the announcement of the new phase of the MCU and James Gunn taking over as co-CEO of DC Studios, it’s clear that both companies have recognized the mistakes that were causing their productions to struggle. External factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 Hollywood strikes disrupted the entire film schedule, but beyond that, the lack of clarity about the future has also hurt them. The MCU has always stood out for its interconnected productions, but even the once-gold standard of cinematic universes has started to falter. This situation isn’t too different from the DCEU’s failure either, since Gunn has already pointed out that the inconsistency between films and series in the universe is one reason he believes audiences lose interest.

These have been tough years for superheroes, to the point where the public has pessimistic feelings whenever a new project is announced. The truth is, expectations shot up so much after Avengers: Endgame that any film after that was always going to struggle to top it. However, by recalculating their approach, both giants now understand that there’s no point in looking too far ahead and getting ahead of themselves, nor should they dwell too much on the past trying to fix what’s already happened.

Remakes and reboots have long been trendy in Hollywood, but in the case of the superhero genre, it’s a logical move. New takes on the same characters offer a fresh approach that can appeal not only to loyal fans, but to a new generation of viewers. It also makes it easier to integrate characters into shared universes, helping to clean up the franchises and avoid issues like timeline inconsistencies. Reinventing things is the most sensible option right now, especially considering that, when it comes to the superhero genre, it’s practically impossible to keep track of all the details these days, which can be overwhelming for both fans and the universes themselves.

In the case of the DCU, the Superman reboot has a greater influence, as it also represents a restart of the universe, and allows for better organization of the cast, with actors appearing across all productions without changes. Some familiar faces may return, but they’ll likely play different versions of the characters they once portrayed. The goal is to not acknowledge the DCEU. It’s also important to note that Gunn has made it clear this new beginning won’t require audiences to watch every single project in order to understand everything, which is another key reason why the reboot is such a smart move.

In the case of the MCU, a full reboot of The Fantastic Four isn’t entirely necessary, although it is essential to retell their story. Phase 6 is set to begin next year, but for that to work – since it will likely involve a crossover of many characters – it’s important to get the audience on the same page. Bringing together the X-Men, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, other heroes, and possibly even characters from the Spider-Man universe, all while the main timeline has only expanded in recent years, complicates things. It’s time to simplify the plots so that audiences can follow what could be a 2.0 version of the historic 2019 era.

Why the Superman and Fantastic Four Reboots Are So Promising

Although the new DCU has already kicked off with Creature Commandos, it’s Superman that holds the potential for a true official start. Zack Snyder introduced a modern take on the iconic hero with Man of Steel in 2013, but it ended up being a bit too dark and serious. However, that might not be exactly what fans are expecting to see more of. The new Superman has already dropped a teaser trailer that shows exactly what Gunn is aiming for – lightness. The goal is to stay true to the source material while also giving Clark Kent a bit more humor and a lighter vibe.

The new version of Superman is expected to capture the same energy that the first film adaptations brought to the screen. It’s about highlighting essential values like justice, hope, and courage, which have always been at the heart of the superhero’s story. Plus, his selection to kick off the restart of the DCU adds a layer of symbolism, as he’s one of DC’s most iconic – if not the most iconic – characters. Not only is it the safest choice, but it’s also the one that’s sure to satisfy eager fans.

Not far from what’s considered classic and represents a fresh start is The Fantastic Four. The story has had three film adaptations, but while the 2005 version is the most remembered, fans and critics are nearly unanimous in agreeing that there has never been a truly great film adaptation of the team. There isn’t much information about the new movie’s plot yet, other than that it won’t be an origin story, and that it will take place in a retro-futuristic New York from another universe. But after so many attempts, a reboot is more than deserved. The Fantastic Four has always been a beloved story, and it’s also recognized as the foundation for everything that came after in Marvel’s history.

Kevin Feige has already emphasized the importance of the film, stating that the team of heroes will be a key element of the MCU moving forward, as it could also introduce Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Because of this, it’s clear that the production will offer something fresh, more faithful, and could shape the next phases of the universe in ways we’ve never seen before. It makes sense, as part of a strategy for innovation and simplification, to use their story to kickstart everything from here. The title The Fantastic Four: First Steps even hints at this direction.

Superman hits the big screen on July 11, 2025, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps following on July 25, 2025.