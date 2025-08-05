$766 Million Blockbuster Sequel From Last Month Is Already Available on Streaming

When it comes to big blockbusters, studios tend to wait approximately forty-five days from release before they make the film(s) available to stream. However, audiences can often watch hit movies from home a bit earlier than that thanks to multiple platforms offering the ability to rent a movie via their streaming platform. Such is the case with a huge blockbuster that released in July. The movie, which is still playing in theaters, has already amassed $766.8 million worldwide at the box office, with $317.6 of that coming from the domestic box office alone. So, which hit blockbuster is now streaming at home?

That would be Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest installment in Universal’s mega-successful Jurassic Park franchise. The movie is officially available to rent from home as of today thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video, Fandango’s Fandango at Home service, Apple TV, and cable’s on-demand service. The rental cost will be a bit pricey, though, ranging from $19.99 to rent or $29.99 to buy. Renting the movie will allow you forty-eight hours to watch the film through your preferred platform. Those wanting to watch it on Peacock with the rest of the Jurassic World franchise, however, will still have a bit of a wait.

With Jurassic World Rebirth still playing in theaters, it’s not yet clear when the movie will debut on Peacock. Typically, films that don’t perform well are sent to streaming services faster than those that perform well at the box office. While Jurassic World Rebirth hasn’t managed to hit the $1 billion mark like the rest of the Jurassic World films, it’s still a decent performer for Universal, and will likely hit the streaming service sometime in October or November. As of now, though, neither Universal nor Peacock have unveiled a release window for Jurassic World Rebirth on the streaming service.

For those eager to own a physical copy of Jurassic World Rebirth, the film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on September 9th. The digital and Blu-Ray versions of the film will offer fans exclusive bonus features that include never-before-seen deleted scenes, as well as an alternate opening, a making-of documentary that highlights the film’s visuals and sound design, and a gag reel, just to name some of the features. Fans can pre-order the physical copy of the movie now anywhere movies are sold.

Jurassic World Rebirth received mixed reviews from critics, earning it a Rotten score of 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics felt that the fourth Jurassic World movie never “evolved” and felt like more of the same from the long-running franchise. However, fans seemed more accepting of the film, giving the movie a 71% rating on the Popcornmeter. The blockbuster film features an all-star cast that includes Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, and Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater. The movie hails from director Gareth Edwards from a screenplay by David Koepp. As of now, Universal has not yet announced a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters and available to rent at home via Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and your local cable provider’s On-Demand service.