Superman Run Time Rumor Makes It Man of Steel’s Shortest Movie in 38 Years (& That Could Be Good)

As the first theatrical release in the rebooted DC Universe franchise, James Gunn’s Superman has a lot on its plate. However, that doesn’t mean the film will have an epic run time. Based on the latest rumors, it sounds like fans won’t have to set too much time aside to watch the Man of Steel’s latest cinematic adventure. Per the X (formerly Twitter) account DC Film News, Superman has a run time of just 122 minutes. According to them, “international distributors have just received the update” ahead of tickets going on sale at some point in the near future.

If true, Superman would be the shortest Superman movie in decades. Some of the recent films starring the character have been quite lengthy. For example, Man of Steel ran for 143 minutes and the theatrical cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is 152 minutes. Superman Returns is 154 minutes. The last Superman film to be shorter than Gunn’s reboot was 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. The theatrical cut of Justice League is 120 minutes, but that’s more of an ensemble film than a Superman movie.

Interestingly, Superman seems to be going in the opposite direction when compared to this summer’s other major comic book adaptation, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel’s blockbuster is reportedly the longest Fantastic Four movie to date, with a run time of 140 minutes. Superman is more in the ballpark of Thunderbolts*, which clocked in at 127 minutes. It’s also of similar length to Gunn’s first Guardians of the Galaxy, which was 121 minutes.

Superman is set to hit theaters in July, ushering in a new era for DC films. Warner Bros. is very excited about what Gunn accomplished, praising the director for “understanding the assignment.” The studio is now in the midst of a big marketing push for the film, releasing a new trailer, showcasing looks at toys, and unveiling news images that harken back to classic Superman films.

At first glance, it might be surprising to see Superman has a run time that’s the shortest the character has seen in years. As showcased in the trailers, audiences aren’t just meeting David Corenswet’s Superman for the first time in the film; there are several DC characters appearing in the movie, including multiple heroes who will have roles in future DC Universe projects. If Superman is “only” two hours, that means there might not be as much time to flesh out the film’s various elements. However, if Gunn could make audiences fall in love with a bunch of C-list Marvel characters in two hours, he shouldn’t have too much trouble getting viewers on board with Superman. If 122 minutes really is the run time, it means the movie should be well-paced, continuously moving forward with the right sense of momentum. Not every blockbuster needs to be two and a half (or three) hours — that can run the risk of overstaying your welcome.

A more efficient run time for Superman could also benefit the film at the box office. Coming in at around two hours means theaters will be able to book more showtimes each day, giving fans numerous opportunities to catch the film on the big screen. Warner Bros. obviously has a lot riding on Superman‘s success, so the studio needs it to be a hit. A shorter run time puts it in a better position to earn more money. That’s not to say this is the only reason Superman clocks in at two hours, but WB is probably very happy this is the case. There will be tough competition from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July, meaning Superman needs every advantage it can get.