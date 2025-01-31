DC Fans Celebrate Original Superman Movie Lex Luthor Actor Gene Hackman’s 95th Birthday

Retired actor Gene Hackman has just celebrated his 95th birthday, and many fans and industry professionals have taken to social media to extend their birthday wishes to him. Hackman is well-known for tackling many different roles and characters in his long acting career, particularly Lex Luthor in the Christopher Reeve Superman movies. Many sending Hackman birthday wishes on social media have commended him for some of his most iconic performances. Among them was Valerie Perrine, known for playing Ms. Eve Tessmacher in the Superman movies alongside Hackman, who shared a clip of Hackman’s portrayal of Lex Luthor on Twitter/X, and called Hackman “such a pleasure to work with.”

Clint Eastwood similarly posted his birthday wishes to Hackman on the social media platform, as did Michael Warburton (calling Hackman “one of the greatest Actors of his generation.”) Warburton also shared a clip of an interview with Kevin Costner, who called Hackman “the best Actor I ever worked with.”

Marshall Teague also sent Hackman his birthday wishes, calling Hackman “an abSOlute Legend”, while many general fans also sent wishes of Happy Birthday to Hackman. Within the fan community, Hackman’s performance as Lex Luthor was among those most cited as Hackman’s best in birthday wishes to him, including by the official Superman Homepage.

Born on January 30, 1930, Gene Hackman made his film debut in an uncredited role as a police officer in 1961’s Mad Dog Call. Hackman subsequently went onto have an expansive and versatile career in many different genres, including films like the 1967 version of Bonnie & Clyde, 1971’s The French Connection, and a small but unforgettable role as the blind man Harold in 1974’s Young Frankenstein. After achieving stardom in the ’70s, Hackman’s casting as Lex Luthor in 1978’s Superman saw him tackle arguably his most iconic role, with Hackman reprising the role in Superman II and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Hackman continued to have a thriving career long after his portrayal of Lex Luthor, which included such films as Unforgiven, Wyatt Earp, The Quick and the Dead, Crimson Tide, Enemy of the State, and countless others. Hackman officially retired from acting in 2004, with Hackman’s last film project, ironically enough, being the belated 2006 release of Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut.

Just a few years prior to his acting retirement, Hackman also began transitioning into a new career as a novelist, and he has since authored or co-authored multiple books. While Hackman has otherwise stepped out of the spotlight of his Hollywood stardom, his impact with his portrayal of Lex Luthor and his many other iconic performances is an everlasting one, as seen in the many birthday wishes Hackman has received on social media on his 95th birthday.