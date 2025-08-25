The DCU Is Incredibly Close To Confirming The Best Missing DC Hero Exists

The premiere of DC Studios’ Peacemaker season 2 might have just confirmed the existence of an exciting new hero in the DC Universe. Peacemaker season 2 reintroduced us to Christopher Smith (John Cena), who now exists firmly in the rebooted DCU alongside the Justice Gang, David Corenswet’s Superman, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, the Creature Commandos, and more. James Gunn has teased the existence of many more heroes in the DCU, however, including one connected to a major DC location referenced in Peacemaker season 2’s premiere, “The Ties That Grind.”

Peacemaker season 2’s premiere saw Smith find a parallel reality hidden in the Quantum Unfolding Chamber in which his father (Robert Patrick) is a hero, his brother (David Denman) is alive, and his doppelgänger works with them as the Top Trio. He spends some time drinking with his alternate family, but his brother and father are surprised to see him, as they thought he was on a mission in Blüdhaven. We previously heard a mention of Blüdhaven in Creature Commandos, but it now creates the perfect opportunity to introduce Dick Grayson’s Nightwing to the franchise.

First seen in DC Comics in 1996’s Nightwing (Vol. 2) #1, Blüdhaven is a city in New Jersey between Gotham City and Atlantic City, and it’s where Grayson establishes his base of operations after retiring as Batman’s Robin. In Blüdhaven, Grayson became the vigilante known as Nightwing, who went on to become a founding member of the Teen Titans, then joined the Outsiders, and even the Justice League. Blüdhaven’s continued references in the DCU leave little doubt that Dick Grayson will appear, even though the upcoming The Brave and the Bold movie will introduce a different Robin.

Of course, Peacemaker mentioned Blüdhaven in an alternate universe, but Creature Commandos confirmed it also exists in the DCU’s primary continuity. The Brave and the Bold will introduce the DCU’s Batman alongside Damian Wayne’s Robin. Wayne was the fifth character to assume the Robin moniker in DC Comics, while Grayson was the first, so it’s very possible that Grayson has already been Robin in the DCU and has already moved on to operating as Nightwing. This would stress Gunn’s previous comments about this being an established universe of heroes, and would avoid retelling Batman’s origin story again.

The opening moments of Superman revealed that Metahumans have existed on Earth for three centuries, and a mural in the Hall of Justice spotlighted many classic heroes who have presumably come and gone. Establishing Dick Grayson as Nightwing, a former Robin, and the central hero battling the criminal elements of Blüdhaven, would be a fantastic way to make the DCU feel lived-in. Tim Drake’s Robin, Cassandra Cain’s Batgirl, Andre Twist’s Firebrand, and more also reside in Blüdhaven in DC Comics, so The Brave and the Bold could flesh out the franchise with these dark street-level heroes, too.

