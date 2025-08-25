James Gunn’s DCU Has Already Recruited 2 Members of Another Superhero Team

For better or worse, superhero franchises are built by teams. The first time the Avengers assembled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a monumental occasion, paving the way for much bigger things. The powers that be over at DC were paying close attention to what Marvel Studios was doing, so they decided to fast-track their franchise, greenlighting a Superman movie and then a sequel that brought DC’s Trinity together for the first time on the big screen. However, the cracks in the foundation started to show in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and by the time Justice League rolled around, the DC Extended Universe was too far gone. Fortunately, the days of throwing everything at the wall and hoping it sticks are over.

James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Universe, and it’s clear he has big plans for the Justice League in the future. But being patient is the name of the game, so it will probably be a while before Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and their friends all meet up. That doesn’t mean the DCU is swearing off teams altogether, though. In fact, it’s already building toward one of the wackiest DC groups.

Peacemaker Brings Another Super-Pet to the DCU

Season 2 of Peacemaker opens with a recap of events from the first season, though things are a little different. The show is acting as if it has always been part of the DCU, which is fine, as the alternative is a lot of nonsensical exposition. With all that out of the way, Peacemaker returns to following its titular anti-hero around as he navigates life. He’s living in his dad’s old house with his best friend, Eagly, who doesn’t understand the benefits of a good night’s sleep. The bird wakes Peacemaker up and forces him to open the door to White Dragon’s pocket dimension. An alien shows up shortly after Peacemaker arrives to burn a rodent and ignores the greeting from his fellow multiverse traveler, which doesn’t go over well. However, Peacemaker can’t harp on it because Eagly disappears, forcing Peacemaker to track him down. Eagly is scratching at a door when Peacemaker finds him, and it turns out to be a portal to another universe where the helmet-wearing hero exists.

The show doesn’t reveal what Eagly wants with the door, but, given the bird’s past, it’s easy to imagine a scenario where he has interacted with the other Peacemaker before. An animal sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong is becoming a trend for the DCU because Superman’s furry companion, Krypto, is almost more trouble than he’s worth in the 2025 film. But there may be hope for Krypto and Eagly, if they join forces and start building the Legion of Super-Pets.

The Legion of Super-Pets Could Be the DCU’s Second Major Team

The big heroes on campus in the DCU right now are the Justice Gang, put together by Maxwell Lord. The billionaire believes he can privatize world peace, so he recruits Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl to become the faces of his organization. The Justice Gang is on the hunt for fresh blood in Peacemaker, which could mean that they feel like they’re not up to snuff. The lack of confidence might open the door for the Legion of Super-Pets to steal their thunder because very few people on Earth dislike animals. People in Metropolis prove as much when they save dogs, cats, and even turtles during the evacuation in Superman.

Since it’s going to take a bit more than a dog and an eagle to strike fear into villains’ hearts, Krypto and Eagly will have to hit the recruiting trail. Their best options are Ace the Bat-Hound, who cleans up the streets of Gotham with the Dark Knight, and Detective Chimp, a chimpanzee who does his best Sherlock Holmes impression as he solves crimes across the DC Universe. They won’t be the ’27 Yankees, but there’s a spot for the Legion of Super-Pets in the DCU if the franchise is brave enough to assemble the team.

Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.

Do you think the DCU is building toward the Legion of Super-Pets? Which other super animals would you like to see join the team? Let us know in the comments below!