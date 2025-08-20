Peacemaker Season 2 Adds 12 DC Characters to the DCU After Superman

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is not about to change. As Superman‘s box office run is nearing its end, James Gunn and Co. are ready to drop the next project in their ever-growing franchise: Peacemaker Season 2. The popular anti-hero is back for another go-around with the 11th Street Kids, but change is in the air. Somehow or someway, the HBO series, which began while the DC Extended Universe still reigned supreme, will make its way to the DCU proper, bringing a whole host of characters along with it. The “how” of it all remains a mystery, but the “why” is very clear, and it’s going to open the door for countless heroes and villains to interact with figures like David Corenswet’s Man of Steel.

Before anyone worries about crossovers, though, it’s important to become familiar with the faces that will lead Peacemaker Season 2. There are plenty of characters returning from Season 1, as well as a few new ones that will surely make an impact in their DCU debuts. And there’s no reason to worry about spoilers, as this article will only be updated after the new outing begins airing.

Peacemaker (John Cena)

After barely surviving the events of The Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, picks a fight with aliens known as Butterflies, who take over people’s minds. This time around, his opponent will be another version of himself, as well as Rick Flag Sr., who is looking to get revenge for the death of his son.

Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland)

Peacemaker works with a group of A.R.G.U.S. agents to take down the Butterflies, including Emilia Harcourt, who catches his eye. She doesn’t want anything to do with him at first, but her attitude might change in Season 2. Love is surely going to take a backseat when it’s time to fight, though.

Vigilante (Freddie Stroma)

Obsessed Peacemaker fan Adrian Chase invites himself to Project Butterfly, but he proves to be an asset. Vigilante’s biggest moment comes when he nearly sacrifices himself to help defeat White Dragon, Peacemaker’s dad. In Season 2, Vigilante will continue to be his friend’s side through thick and thin.

Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks)

It’s clear from the start that the rest of the A.R.G.U.S. agents don’t like having Leota Adebayo around. Well, she proves their suspicions right when she reveals she’s Amanda Waller’s daughter. However, she gives up on her mother’s crusade at the end of Peacemaker Season 1 and embraces her new family. It’s unclear what battles Adebayo will face in Season 2, but she will need as many friends as she can get.

John Economos (Steve Agee)

The final member of the 11th Street Kids is John Economos, another A.R.G.U.S. operative, who is usually the butt of all the jokes. While Peacemaker and Vigilante are sure to make fun of him as much in the DCU as they did in the DCEU, that’s not going to change the fact that he’s a vital member of the team with a lot to offer.

Judomaster (Nhut Le)

The Butterflies find an ally in Judomaster, a martial arts expert who doesn’t mind the idea of giving the Earth new leadership. He kicks Peacemaker’s butt a couple of times in Season 1, but his villainous days appear to be over. In Season 2, he will team up with another one of his rivals, Economos.

Characters New to Peacemaker

The second season of Peacemaker isn’t going to be nothing but the old characters sitting around and bickering. No, there will be plenty of new characters that push the show to new heights and prove that they deserve a spot in the future of the DCU.

Multiverse White Dragon (Robert Patrick) An alternate version of Peacemaker’s dad, Auggie Smith, will cause problems for the titular anti-hero when he travels to another dimension.

Multiverse Peacemaker (John Cena) As if fighting his dad again wasn’t bad enough, Peacemaker will also come face-to-face with another version of himself in Season 2.

Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows) Rick Flag isn’t going to hunt down Peacemaker alone, enlisting the help of a fellow A.R.G.U.S. employee, Langston Fleury.

White Rabbit (Brey Noelle) One of the shady characters who briefly appears in Peacemaker is White Rabbit, a little-known criminal in DC Comics who can duplicate herself. Noelle confirmed the role herself on social media.

Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez) A.R.G.U.S. agent Sasha Bordeaux will also join the hunt for Peacemaker, but her comic book history teases that she could have big things in her future.

Red St. Wild (Michael Rooker) Frequent Gunn collaborator Michael Rooker is back with DC, and this time around, he’s playing a villain who wants to take Peacemaker’s pal Eagly off the board.



Established DCU Characters Set to Appear in Peacemaker

With the DCU train leaving the station, Peacemaker isn’t going to waste any time hitching its wagon to it. There will be appearances from more than a few DCU characters, and the surprises will probably keep coming after the first couple of episodes.

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) One of Earth’s Green Lanterns, Guy Gardner, will listen to Peacemaker’s pitch to join the Justice Gang.

Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) Gardner’s teammate, Hawkgirl, will be by his side during tryouts, but she’s more concerned about eating than recruiting new heroes.

Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) The man behind the Justice Gang, billionaire Maxwell Lord, will also be in attendance for Peacemaker’s pitch and decide whether he’s a good fit.

Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) The head of A.R.G.U.S. will return to the small screen once again in Peacemaker Season 2, and he’s going to prove how good he is at holding a grudge.



Peacemaker Season 2 begins airing on August 21, 2025.

