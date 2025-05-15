The Superman Trailer’s “Influencer Girl” May Be One of Its Funniest Jokes

The Man of Steel has had difficulty finding his footing on the big screen. After coming out of the gate with two great movies featuring Christopher Reeve in the title role, the next couple of decades were a struggle. Superman Returns tried to bring back the feel of the original Richard Donner movies, but it failed to grow into anything worth building on. Zack Snyder took another crack at the hero with Man of Steel, and while it was the jumping-off point for the DC Extended Universe, the whole franchise quickly went off the rails, forcing Warner Bros. to go back to the drawing board. The next big idea was to recruit James Gunn to start a new universe, one he would need Superman to help usher in.

Gunn’s vision is now becoming clear, with Superman‘s marketing showing how the movie will focus on the hero’s selflessness. But no Gunn project is complete without some great jokes, and as the latest trailer for Superman proves, it’s got one in the influencer bit with Eve Teschmacher.

Even Superman Can’t Hide From the Camera in the DC Universe

A good chunk of Superman‘s latest trailer focuses on the public’s perception of the hero. Lois Lane mentions that he’s the subject of controversy because he flies all over the world and solves conflicts without getting prior approval. He rebukes the idea that he needs permission to save people because he believes that’s his calling. Wherever there is danger, he will go, and anyone who has a problem with it can get over it. However, citizens can’t seem to make up their minds about him. Some help him in the street when he falls, while others throw cans at his head. The whiplash clearly leaves the hero feeling conflicted, and it doesn’t help that some people only want to use him to boost their own profile.

Near the end of the trailer, as Superman battles the Hammer of Boravia in Metropolis, Sara Sampaio’s character, Eve Teschmacher, pulls out her phone and takes a selfie with the fight in the background. The hilarious moment helps cut the tension in the trailer, but it also reveals a lot about Teschmacher’s role in Superman and how she may just be another in a long line of characters Gunn has helped hit their stride.

James Gunn Helps Little-Known Characters Stand Out in a Crowd

Making her first appearance in Donner’s original Superman movie, Teschmacher is best known as one of Lex Luthor’s many cronies. She doesn’t get along with her boss initially, but things change over the years, with her subsequent live-action appearances making her more confident and formidable. However, Teschmacher is far from a household name, which means Gunn can mold her into anything he wants. He did that plenty during his time with Marvel Studios since the franchise he built, Guardians of the Galaxy, focused on nothing but C and D-list comic book characters. And even after he made the jump to DC, he made Peacemaker likable enough that he got his own solo show, which survived the collapse of the DCEU.

Clearly, Superman‘s Teschmacher is going to be an entirely new take on the character that puts her in the position of influencer in a world that’s full of notable events to cover. She’s sure to be the butt of a couple jokes and drop a few burns of her own, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be nothing but comedic relief. Gunn is an expert at blending comedy with real emotion, and whether it’s in Superman or a future DC project, it feels like a foregone conclusion that Teschmacher will eventually drop her facade and reveal her true colors. Until she does, though, there’s no reason to toss hate at the character, as she’s just a reflection of how Gunn sees the social media landscape, especially when it comes to tackling major topics.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

