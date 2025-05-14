New Superman Trailer Fixes a Key Scene After Backlash

The brand new Superman trailer has made a tweak to a scene that caused some backlash the first time around. There are few characters as iconic as Superman. The Man of Steel has one of the most recognizable symbols of all-time and his bright red and blue costume makes him pop off the screen and pages of comic books. He’s a foundational character for the superhero genre and yet, he has been notably absent from the big screen for some time now. Although Superman’s last appearance on screen was Black Adam, it was a very brief cameo in a movie that wasn’t very well received.

People have been yearning for a new solo Superman movie for a decade now and now, it’s finally happening. James Gunn is rebooting Superman for the big screen as part of his new DC universe and it won’t be another origin story. Clark Kent has already donned the cape in this version, but it seems to still be somewhat early days for him as the world is coming to terms with what Superman’s role should be. Should he stand by and let the world melt down? Should he step in? What consequences are there to being a hero? These are questions all posed by the latest Superman trailer, which has a lot to break down.

Superman Trailer Changes a Key Scene After Fan Backlash

While there are surely all kinds of Easter eggs and big clues for the story in the Superman trailer, it seems like James Gunn and crew may have used this trailer to address a talking point from the first Superman trailer. Some fans were annoyed that Superman reacted when getting hit in the head by a can thrown by some kind of protestor. His head move sightly and most notably, he blinks. Some felt like a superhero that has the power to have bullets bounce right off of him probably shouldn’t be fazed by a tin can. It’s a minor detail that likely wouldn’t have been a big deal after the film’s release, but it seems that scene has been tweaked.

Superman‘s latest trailer has made it so that when he gets hit by the can, he doesn’t react at all. It’s likely they used a totally different take here or maybe there’s some invisible special effects work happening to remove the blink. Either way, it seems like James Gunn is exercising a lot of care with Superman. It’s possible this was always the plan for the final cut of Superman, but they were just using the footage that they had originally, but it does feel like a more direct response to the trailer. Either way, it’s likely this little touch will make its way into the final version of the movie as the finishing touches get added on over the coming weeks.

Superman will release in theaters on July 11th. What do you think of this change? Let me know in the comments.