Superman Web3 Movie Experience Announced

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC continue to explore the world of blockchain content, with a new announcement coming that Superman: The Movie is being made as a "Web3 movie experience." The "experience, developed with blockchain pioneer Eluvio, is available for preview now, and will be available for purchase on Friday, June 9. This comes shortly after Warner Bros. reissued all four of the Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies on 4K Ultra UHD recently, and it seems as though that disc is the basis for the NFT version, with "dynamic menu options based on iconic locations from the film," according to a statement from Warner Bros.

The release of Superman: The Movie Web3 Movie Experience follows on the heels of the 2022 Web3 entertainment offering The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience. Today's announcement says that users will have access to "special features, view image galleries and artist renderings by notable DC artists, discover digital easter eggs," as well as an NFT resale marketplace, all available in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV.

"For fans of this beloved and iconic film, Superman: The Movie is being released as an exclusive Web3 film and immersive digital collectible for the first time," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "As part of the WB Movieverse, consumers can easily watch, collect, and sell their film Web3 Movie Experiences on the blockchain, in the Movieverse marketplace. For Warner Bros., and the broader industry, Eluvio is honored to back this novel digital sell-through experience for 4K films and premium video assets – all streamed from and backed by secure blockchain access and ownership on the Eluvio Content Fabric."

The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will be offered in standard and premium editions. Here's how they're described:

Standard edition ($30 for 1 week from 8:00AM ET on June 9 to 7:59AM ET on June 16) includes an interactive location-based navigation menu, Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version, previously released special features and an image gallery featuring stills and behind the scenes galleries.

Premium edition ($100 for 24 hours from 8:00AM ET on June 9 to 7:59AM ET on June 10) includes 3 different variations available for purchase separately, Truth, Justice, and Hope, each featuring an illustration of Christopher Reeves' Superman from one of three DC artists – Ivan Reis, Ben Oliver, or Bill Sienkiewicz. Each variation includes an interactive and explorable location-based navigation menu and 3 versions of the feature film – Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version; Superman: The Movie Expanded Director's Cut; and Superman: The Movie Extended TV Edition – along with previously-released special features, and image galleries featuring costume and detail images from the Warner Bros. Archive and stills and behind the scenes galleries.

Purchases will also give buyers access to three randomly-selected Superman comics, sold as NFTs. The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will be available on Friday, exclusively at https://web3.wb.com, and will be available for purchase by credit card or cryptocurrency.