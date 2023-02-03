Swamp Thing Fights Leech Man in The Return of Swamp Thing 4K Re-Release Clip (Exclusive)

DC's Swamp Thing has been back in the headlines lately, thanks to the news that DC Studios will be developing a new big-screen take on the beloved monster hero. Of course, the prospect of a new Swamp Thing movie is causing some to look back on the character's previous live-action adaptations — including The Return of Swamp Thing. The 1989 sequel to Swamp Thing has become somewhat of a cult classic, and thanks to Lightyear Entertainment, there will soon be a whole new way to experience the film, with a 4K UHD re-release arriving on February 7th.

In celebration of The Return of Swamp Thing's re-release, ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive clip from the film, which dives right into the fight between Swamp Thing and Leech Man.

What is The Return of Swamp Thing about?

In The Return of Swamp Thing, Swampy falls for sexy Abigail Arcane (Heather Locklear, Melrose Place, Dynasty), stepdaughter to the world's maddest scientist, Dr. Anton Arcane (Louis Jourdan, Swamp Thing, Gigi, Octopussy). Abby owns a plant store, and is more comfortable talking to her plants than to men in the local singles bar. However, when she meets the half human/half plant, she immediately sees beyond the horror of his physical form and falls in love with Dr. Alec Holland, the man behind the muck, who also happens to be busy saving her from her father's nefarious and murderous plans.

The film stars Louis Jourdan as Anton Arcane, Heather Locklear as Abby Arcane, Sarah Douglas as Dr. Lana Zurrell, Dick Durock as Alec Holland / Swamp Thing, Ace Mask as Dr. Rochelle, Monique Gabrielle as Miss Poinsettia, Daniel Emery Taylor as Darryl, Joey Sagal as Gunn, RonReaco Lee as Omar, and Frank Welker as the voice of Gigi the Parrot.

The 4K UHD re-release of The Return of Swamp Thing includes following special features:

BRAND NEW 4K restoration from the original interpositive with Dolby Vision / HDR mastering.

BRAND NEW: Reflections on Swamp Thing 35 years later by Michael Uslan, Producer of both Swamp Thing movies and Exec Producer of all the Batman movies.

BRAND NEW: Music Video by the RiffTones: 'Your Ever-Loving Swamp Thing'

Original 2.0 and 5.1 Stereo Audio

Audio commentary from Director Jim Wynorski, Composer Chuck Cirino and Editor Leslie Rosenthal

Audio commentary from Director Jim Wynorski

Interview with Editor Leslie Rosenthal

Interview with Composer Chuck Cirino

Interview with Director Jim Wynorski

Interview with Lightyear Entertainment Executive Arnie Holland

1989 Promo Reel

Photo Gallery (accompanied by Chuck Cirino's film's score)

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD Transfer from original 35mm materials)

2 TV Spots

6 Promotional TV Clips

2 Greenpeace Public Service Announcements

