Sydney Sweeney Finally Shares Some Good News About Her Barbarella Reboot

Sydney Sweeney is finally giving Barbarella fans some good news about her upcoming movie. The Euphoria, Anyone But You, and Madame Web star is set to play the titular Barbarella in the flick from Sony Pictures. Barbarella has been in development since 2022, and there hasn’t been much news on the project, aside from Edgar Wright reportedly in talks to direct. The new Barbarella will have Sydney Sweeney starring and executive producing, but there is still a demand for more and more news and updates. Luckily, we have some from the future Barbarella star herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Empire spoke to Sydney Sweeney about her career, and the topic of Barbarella naturally came up. When asked what the latest news on Barbarella is, Sweeney had this to say:

“I was just in London and had a meeting to discuss the story and the script. I can’t say too much, but it’s really going to come together in a very, very fun and big way. It’s a long process. I don’t think people realise how long some things can take, but it’s gonna be worth the wait.”

This may not be much to some fans, but Sweeney points out that making movies is a time-consuming process, and it doesn’t happen overnight. Some measure of patience has to be remembered. Sweeney also confirmed that Barbarella is on her bucket list.

“Yes, it is. (Laughs) That’s what I’m saying! My thirties, I’ve really got to step it up!” she said.

Jane Fonda previously played Barbarella in the 1968 cult-classic film. She said that while she hasn’t spoken to Sydney Sweeney about the project, she has ideas of how it could work.

“Nobody’s asked me about it! I wish I could do a remake of Barbarella, but I wouldn’t play her again,” Fonda told Vogue. “I have a lot of ideas about what that could look like.”

When pressed if she’d like to share any of those ideas, Fonda replied, “If Sydney asks, I’ll let her know. I don’t know her and I’ve never met her, but I think she’s great. I’m sure she’ll be a fantastic Barbarella.”

Joseph Michael Linsner cover for Barbarella #1

Barbarella also has a new comic book series at Dynamite from writer Blake Northcott and artist Anna Morozova. ComicBook spoke to Northcott before the release of the series, where she gave her thoughts and first reaction when she found out Sydney Sweeney would be playing Barbarella.

“I can’t picture anyone else but Sydney playing this role. She’s proven that she can be dramatic, but I don’t think many people realized how funny she was until Anyone But You was a huge worldwide hit,” Northcott said.

“She’s the perfect Barbarella, and while I’m writing the series, Sydney is always my template now – just like Ryan Reynolds has become the inspiration for the Deadpool comics in many ways, or how Robert Downey Jr. embodies Iron Man,” she continued. “Once you envision Sydney in that role, you can’t unsee it.”

Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are writing the script for Barbarella. Comics fans always wonder if there will be synergy between the comic and the movie, but that’s something that Northcott isn’t privy to, though she does surprisingly share the same representation as Sweeney.

“I get asked this all the time now, partly because Sydney Sweeney and I share the same representation (Paradigm Talent Agency),” Northcott revealed. “Not sure how much I can say about the screenplay for the film, or what material it could be based on, but there’s definitely a possibility for synergy once we get further downstream. If the plot of the film ends up being based around Barb and Vix having to fight their way off of Planet V, then you’ll have your answer! Whoever ends up writing the Barbarella film, I’m sure they’ll do an amazing job.”

What do you think about Sydney Sweeney’s update for Barbarella? Let us know in the comments below!