Michael Bay & Sydney Sweeney Team Up For Surprising Video Game Movie

Universal Pictures is moving forward with a feature film adaptation of Sega’s influential 1986 arcade hit OutRun, and has attached Michael Bay to direct the project, according to Deadline. Further boosting the film’s profile, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is set to produce. This collaboration pairs the director known for large-scale action spectacles like the Transformers series with the increasingly prolific actress and producer behind hits such as Anyone but You and Immaculate. This news arrives amid a notably fertile period for video game adaptations, as studios increasingly find critical and commercial success by translating beloved gaming IP to the screen, as proved by the record-breaking box office haul of A Minecraft Movie. With Bay’s Platinum Dunes banner also producing under its Universal deal and Sega actively involved, the project signals a significant effort to capture OutRun‘s distinct driving fantasy for a new generation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Handling the screenplay for the OutRun adaptation is Jayson Rothwell, whose writing credits include the action film Polar. The production team also includes crucial oversight from Sega itself, ensuring a connection to the game’s origins. Toru Nakahara, who served as a producer on Paramount’s highly successful Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic franchise, brings direct experience translating Sega properties. Additionally, Sega President and COO Shuji Utsumi is formally overseeing the project on behalf of the company, indicating significant corporate investment in the adaptation’s success.

Universal’s greenlighting of OutRun builds upon the studio’s recent history with video game adaptations. Working with Illumination and Nintendo, 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie became a global phenomenon, smashing records with over $1.36 billion worldwide. Later that same year, partnering with Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy’s translated its lower budget into huge profits, grossing over $290 million globally despite mixed reviews. These recent triumphs clearly inform Universal’s strategy as it moves forward with OutRun.

What Is the OutRun Franchise?

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega’s OutRun debuted in arcades in September 1986, immediately establishing itself as a pivotal title in the driving game genre. Helmed by celebrated designer Yu Suzuki and his Sega AM2 team, the game emerged from Suzuki’s appreciation for the film The Cannonball Run. His specific intention was to create a “driving game,” prioritizing the immersive experience of handling an exotic car through beautiful locations, rather than conventional competitive racing mechanics. Players command a red Ferrari Testarossa convertible, navigating through traffic across stages defined by a strict time limit. OutRun‘s most defining gameplay element, however, was its non-linear progression: branching paths at the end of most stages allowed players to select their next route, leading towards one of five distinct destinations and endings. This design choice significantly boosted the game’s inherent replayability.

OutRun achieved massive critical and commercial success upon release, becoming the highest-grossing arcade game globally in 1987 and standing as Sega’s most successful arcade cabinet of the entire decade. Its popularity translated to home platforms, with ports for consoles like the Sega Master System and computers such as the Commodore 64 selling millions of copies worldwide. The original title launched a lasting franchise, including sequels like Turbo OutRun (1989), OutRunners (1992), and the acclaimed OutRun 2 (2003). Yet, the 1986 arcade version remains a benchmark for its innovative design and its singular focus on the pure pleasure of driving.

Adapting OutRun for film presents unique opportunities and challenges, particularly when contrasted with Sega’s other major cinematic venture. OutRun, fundamentally, provides atmosphere, mechanics, and style with minimal inherent plot. This narrative openness could allow the filmmakers considerable creative space to build a story centered on the core elements of speed, music, the iconic Ferrari, and visually arresting environments.

What do you think about Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney tackling an OutRun movie? Let us know in the comments!