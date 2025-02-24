Jane Fonda Comments on Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella Reboot (and It Doesn’t Make Sense)

Legendary actress Jane Fonda has some interesting comments about Sydney Sweeney‘s reboot of Barbarella. Fonda played the titular Barbarella in 1968’s cult-classic film and has let her concerns over the reboot be well-known. However, that doesn’t mean Fonda is fresh out of ideas concerning what a new Barbarella movie could be. Whether that clashes with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney’s take on Barbarella is another matter. Both actresses have spoken about wanting to meet up to share ideas on the sci-fi heroine, which makes Fonda’s recent comments all the more confusing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vogue spoke to Jane Fonda for a feature celebrating her 65-year career, where she was asked about the upcoming reboot of Barbarella. “Nobody’s asked me about it! I wish I could do a remake of Barbarella, but I wouldn’t play her again,” Fonda said. “I have a lot of ideas about what that could look like.”

When pressed if she’d like to share any of those ideas, Fonda replied, “If Sydney asks, I’ll let her know. I don’t know her and I’ve never met her, but I think she’s great. I’m sure she’ll be a fantastic Barbarella.”

On the surface those comments seem harmless, but they come after Sydney Sweeney said she’s “absolutely love” to meet with Fonda back in August. Since that was six months ago you’d think Sweeney would have gotten together with Fonda by now to share ideas. Edgar Wright was reportedly in talks to direct Barbarella, though nothing has been confirmed on that front.

image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

ComicBook spoke to writer Blake Northcott ahead of the launch of her new Barbarella series at Dynamite alongside artist Anna Morozova. She gave her thoughts and first reaction when she found out Sydney Sweeney would be playing Barbarella.

“I can’t picture anyone else but Sydney playing this role. She’s proven that she can be dramatic, but I don’t think many people realized how funny she was until Anyone But You was a huge worldwide hit,” Northcott said.

“She’s the perfect Barbarella, and while I’m writing the series, Sydney is always my template now – just like Ryan Reynolds has become the inspiration for the Deadpool comics in many ways, or how Robert Downey Jr. embodies Iron Man. Once you envision Sydney in that role, you can’t unsee it.”

Northcott also talked up the synergy between the Barbarella comic book and movie. “I get asked this all the time now, partly because Sydney Sweeney and I share the same representation (Paradigm Talent Agency),” she said. “Not sure how much I can say about the screenplay for the film, or what material it could be based on, but there’s definitely a possibility for synergy once we get further downstream. If the plot of the film ends up being based around Barb and Vix having to fight their way off of Planet V, then you’ll have your answer! Whoever ends up writing the Barbarella film, I’m sure they’ll do an amazing job.”