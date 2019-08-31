Sylvester Stallone Shares Story of Near-Accident on Original Rambo Set

Next month, Sylvester Stallone will be seen returning to the big screen as one of his most iconic characters: John Rambo. Rambo: Last Blood will be the actor’s fifth time portraying the character since 1982, and the film promises to be action-packed. Stallone has been posting about the franchise on Instagram lately and most recently shared a story about a near-accident on the set of the original Rambo film, First Blood.

“I remember well. While doing this Stunt on FIRST BLOOD – a truck accidentally goes through on the other road block and we almost had a head on… Sweet memories. #RAMBO,” Stallone wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“If the word AWESOME, ever gets a face …. it will be yours 🙌🙌🙌 big fan boy 😊,” @iamunnimukundan wrote.

“I remember seeing you as a little kid shooting this movie while I was on greyhound bus going to Vancouver. My mom had to explain to me what you were doing but I couldn’t understand why Rocky was in Hope BC…because as a 9yr old kid who’s Sylvester Stallone but I knew Rocky!,” @fattcoffee shared.

“Living legend!,” @dantex86 added.

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans can expect in the new movie.

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” he added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you,” Stallone explained.

The film, which promises to be action-packed, is being directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.