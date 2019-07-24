Taika Waititi Has Hilarious Response to Reddit Comment About Jojo Rabbit Trailer

New Zealander, Taika Waititi, is currently one of the biggest names in filmmaking. In addition to executive producing What We Do in the Shadows, the series based off the film he directed of the same same, it was recently announced that the Thor: Ragnarok director would be returning to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi will also be helming an episode of the highly anticipated Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. However, con-related content isn’t all the director has been working on. He also just directed Jojo Rabbit, which will be hitting theaters later this year. In addition to directing the film, Waititi is also portraying Adolf Hitler. Since the first trailer for the movie dropped this week, many people have been discussing it on social media. One Reddit comment found its way to Waititi, who had a hilarious response.

Frikken Polynesians taking all the white roles. https://t.co/8X4xojuYmX — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 24, 2019

“I’m a little uneasy about the casting of Taika Waititi as Adolf Hitler. Weren’t there any white actors who could have taken the role?,” one Redditor wrote.

“F***ing Kiwi-washing in Hollywood is out of control,” another joked.

A screenshot of the interaction was tweeted by @DylanReeve, and then shared by Waititi.

“Frikken Polynesians taking all the white roles,” Waititi wrote.

Many people commented on the post to poke fun at the original Reddit comment:

“How dare you disrespect *checks notes* Hitler? Really? People are wanting an accurate representation of *double takes back to notes just to make sure its right* Hitler?!?!,” @RachelLeishman wrote.

“Hell, with all the Kiwi actors that have had major roles in MCU movies because of you, you’re like a one-man Kiwi-washing machine,” @BrynnTannehill added.

Although, some people came to the original poster’s defense, saying he was just being sarcastic:

“I hate that the guy has that many downvotes when he’s pretty clearly being sarcastic,” @Nytloc wrote.

“Hell, his username is even ‘The Great Sarcasm,’” @BootlegMermaid pointed out.

Whether or not the original comment was meant to be serious, it’s given us more hilarious Waititi content for to enjoy, so no complaints!

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on October 18th, and Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on November 5, 2021.