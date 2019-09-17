Sylvester Stallone Wants to Make a Tango & Cash Sequel With Kurt Russell

Sylvester Stallone wants to reteam with Kurt Russell for a Tango & Cash sequel. Stallone and Russell starred in the 1989 buddy cop film about two cops taking on a drug kingpin. Stallone tells Fandango that he’d be in on a sequel without question. “I would do Tango & Cash in a second,” Stallone said. “I know, with Kurt [Russell], it’s not about a caper… it’s just us doing our thing.” Russell needs some more convincing, apparently. Stallone recalls him saying something along the lines of, “‘I don’t know, Sly…There we were in our prime and now we’re in our unprime, I dunno.’ So I said, ‘Kurt, I’m telling you, ya gotta go in on this.’ So he said, ‘I’ll talk to you when I get back.’”

Stallone also revealed that he’s working with Robert Rodriguez on a series inspired by his 1986 action film Cobra. “I’m talking with Robert Rodriguez right now about Cobra, which looks like that could happen,” Stallone said. “It’s basically his baby now.”

Stallone is returning to one of his most famous roles, John Rambo, in the upcoming film Rambo: Last Blood, which opens this weekend. He previously returned as Rocky Balboa in the films Creed and Creed II. Stallone recently explained how his return as Rambo compares to returning as Rocky.

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” said. “There’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters. In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you.”

Stallone also got into Rambo’s head a bit. “No man is an island,” Stallone said. “Even Rambo can’t be alone anymore. He really needs human contact. He needs love. Rambo was a tool for a machine. He never recovered. He’s almost like the Frankenstein monster. He wanders the world, this object of scorn, a reminder of a war no one wants to think about that he didn’t do on his own. He was asked to do it, so he has this guilt that I think a lot of Vietnam veterans should not have.”

The new Rambo is directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.