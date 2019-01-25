First Look at Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Revealed

After years of conversations about this movie, the first look at Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth film have finally arrived. Get ready to bask in the classic Los Angeles glory of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The first look arrives thanks to an exclusive reveal from Vanity Fair. The look contains an entire slew of photos from the movie, showing stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in action.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in L.A. in 1969, and it set around the gruesome events of the Charles Manson Murders. of course, the most famous of these victims was Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Plolanski, who is played by Robbie in the film. DiCaprio stars as an aging Western TV star, and Pitt is his longtime stuntman.

The film’s all-star cast also includes Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Scoot McNairy, Emile Hirsch, and Margaret Qualley. It’s set to hit theaters on July 26th.

Take a look at the first photos from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood below!

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate

Pitt, DiCaprio, and Al Pacino as Marvin Schwarzs

DiCaprio

DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino

Robbie

Pitt