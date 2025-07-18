TMNT’s Best Movie’s Return to Theaters Extended Due to Fan Demand (With New Trailer)

The upcoming 35th-anniversary theatrical run of the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has been extended due to massive fan demand. Fathom Entertainment announced that the event, originally planned for two days, will now span five days, with screenings running from Friday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 20. The decision comes after a powerful response from audiences, who rushed to secure tickets to see the classic film on the big screen. In celebration of the expanded dates, a new trailer has also been released, showcasing some of the film’s classic scenes and Jim Henson’s iconic practical effects. The extension ensures that more fans will have the opportunity to experience in theaters the film that many consider the definitive take on the Heroes in a Half Shell.

The anniversary event, a partnership between Fathom Entertainment, Saga Arts, and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, will also treat audiences to a special behind-the-scenes documentary called Turtles Unmasked. This featurette will give viewers a deep dive into the making of the film, presenting never-before-seen archival footage, extended scenes, and new one-on-one commentary from director Steve Barron as he reflects on the movie’s production and legacy.

Released in 1990, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a massive blockbuster that spawned two direct sequels: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993). While financially successful, the sequels were criticized for toning down the original’s complexity, cementing the first film’s status as the definitive adaptation. Decades later, the franchise was rebooted with two CGI-heavy films produced by Michael Bay, but many fans still hold the 1990 version in higher regard for its practical effects and sincere tone.

How the 1990 Movie Solidified “Turtle Mania” as a Global Phenomenon

The powerful fan response driving this theatrical extension is rooted in the “Turtle Mania” that the 1990 film helped cement as a worldwide cultural force. The franchise started in 1984 as a gritty black-and-white independent comic by creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Published by their Mirage Studios, the comic was a tongue-in-cheek parody of darker superhero trends of the era, and it found a niche audience. The property exploded into the mainstream with the 1987 debut of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. This cartoon reimagined the characters for a younger audience, introducing the color-coded masks, distinct personalities, and family-friendly humor that would define them for a generation.

The success of the cartoon ignited a merchandising firestorm, most notably with the Playmates Toys action figure line that debuted in 1988. The toys became a sensation, with sales reaching a reported $1.1 billion within four years, making them one of the best-selling toy lines in history at the time. This combination of a hit cartoon and a must-have toy line created the cultural phenomenon known as “Turtle Mania,” setting the stage for a big-screen adaptation. As such, the 1990 movie arrived at the perfect moment, capitalizing on this immense popularity.

Despite being an independent production that many major studios passed on, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a massive box office success. It grossed over $202 million worldwide on a modest $13.5 million budget, becoming the highest-grossing independent film of all time until The Blair Witch Project nearly a decade later. The film’s achievement proved that the Turtles were a legitimate blockbuster franchise that could unite audiences with its unique blend of action, heart, and humor.

Tickets for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary event are available now at the Fathom Entertainment website and at the box offices of participating theaters.

