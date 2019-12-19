First Description of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Footage Hits Online

Audiences are expected to flock to the theater to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this weekend, and an array of movie studios are preparing for that in interesting ways. Tenet, the next blockbuster from director Christopher Nolan, is set to have a special presence ahead of Rise of Skywalker screenings, with an IMAX-exclusive prologue for the film as well as a long-awaited first trailer. If you just can’t wait until you get to the theater to know what the IMAX prologue has in store, you’re in luck. A post from Reddit user ferb_derp has been making the rounds online, which outlines what Tenet‘s IMAX prologue seems to entail. The scene reportedly involves an American counter-terrorism unit who is called to a hostage situation in a Russian concert hall, and apparently use some sort of time-manipulating gadgets to save their target. Once they do, they are apparently told they have “the wrong guy”.

While this description is certainly vague, it does provide an indication of what Tenet has in store, as it has been rumored that time-travel elements will play a role. Some have speculated that the film could be a secret sequel to Nolan’s Inception, but whether or not that remains the case will have to be seen.

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

Tenet will be released in theaters on July 17, 2020.