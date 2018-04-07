New ‘Terminator’ Movie Delayed

The release date of the new Terminator film has been pushed back four months to November 2019, according to an announcement from studio Paramount Pictures.

The new date comes after news of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had open-heart surgery, undergoing an emergency procedure in Los Angeles. A report from Variety states the release date being changed did not have to do with Schwarzenegger’s surgery.

The movie, which was originally scheduled to be released on July 26, 2019, will now be released on November 22, 2019.

The movie is being helmed by Deadpool director Tim Miller, with Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reprising their roles from the original Terminator film. Original director James Cameron is producing under Skydance Media.

This is to be the third attempt at rebooting and reviving the franchise since Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. The rights to the franchise are also said to revert to Cameron in 2019, which could be a reason for Cameron’s greater involvement.

Though Terminator: Salvation and Terminator: Genisys were meant to serve as the beginnings of their own trilogies, neither film profited to the expectations of studio executives and prompted plans to shift. With Cameron back involved, there are hopes that he can bring a clear direction of building on the past while also setting up a new cast of characters to serve as the series’ backbone moving forward.

Schwarzenegger has said himself that this film would ignore the events of Genisys, and given all the time-bending shenanigans that are inherent to the franchise it could still serve as a functional sequel.

The new film is being planned to kickstart a new trilogy, though it remains to be seen if more films will follow due to the franchise fatigue the previous films seem to have suffered from.

Little is known about the plot, except that it is said to be a direct continuation of T2: Judgement Day.

The movie was rumored to begin production this summer, though there’s no word if that was delayed to accommodate the new release date or Schwarzenegger’s surgery.

The untitled sixth Terminator movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 22, 2019.