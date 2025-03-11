Only Two Characters Appear in the First Three Terminator Movies (And You Forgot About One)

The original Terminator films, long before taglines took over and retcons ruined everything, still stand as some of the best sci-fi action you will watch on film. Arnold Schwarzenegger portrayed the metal menace as a villain in the original film, going on to become more heroic in later appearances. He’s been a feature in practically every Terminator property, save The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and he even made a digital cameo as the original T-800 in Terminator: Salvation. But he’s not alone in acting across several films in this franchise, with Linda Hamilton returning after Terminator 2 to play Sarah Connor in the last sequel, Dark Fate. He is however only one of two actors to appear in the original three Terminator films, with the other possibly surprising forgetful fans.

Alongside Schwarzenegger, Dr. Peter Silberman, played by Earl Boen, had a major role (and surprising arc) in the original “trilogy.” Boen appeared in the films as the antagonistic doctor who seems to be on the wrong side of each story and still smack in the middle of whatever robot shenanigans are happening in the world.

“I Could Make a Career Out of This Guy!”

Orion Pictures

In the first film, Silberman actually narrowly avoids an early demise by leaving the Los Angeles police station before Schwarzenegger takes his deadly tour of the department. That doesn’t mean he isn’t a major part of the situation. He’s responsible for Kyle Reese’s incarceration, partly due to his inability to comprehend Reese’s backstory as the truth. The only thing he seems to care about it the money he could make off another crackpot. He leaves the station only moments before the massacre, which only Reese and Sarah Connor manage to survive.

Dr. Silberman returns in the second Terminator film in more of a secondary antagonist role, now the doctor in charge of Sarah Connor’s treatment at the mental hospital and almost sadistic in his role. While he isn’t directly responsible for the worst parts of Connor’s stay, he is approving it. He does suffer a knee injury at the hands of Connor before the film’s events, then ends up as her hostage during her escape. But even then, he’s still a slimy cretin that is only tossed aside after Arnold arrives with John Connor, and the T-1000 shows off his liquid metal tricks.

His reaction to the killer bot’s passing through the solid cell door has become a meme and also perfectly sums up his position in the villain pecking order. No sedative is going to stop killer robots.

Tri-Star Pictures

One Final Appointment

Silberman returns once again in a short cameo in the third film, Terminator: Rise of the Machines, when Nick Stahl’s John Connor and Kate Brewster (Claire Danes) are searching for his mother’s grave and discover her weapons cache put aside in case Judgment Day comes to pass. The doctor appears to comfort Danes after an encounter with the deadly metal monsters, taking off in fear after seeing Schwarzenegger blasting away while carrying the coffin.

Silberman also appears in the TV series The Sarah Connor Chronicles, played by Bruce Davison. Boen also reprised the role in the T2 3-D: Battle Across Time ride at Universal, taking a job with Cyberdyne in the Employee Health and Wellness Center.

Boen passed away in January 2023 at 81, following a short battle with lung cancer. He had been diagnosed with stage four cancer a few months earlier in 2022. He left behind a heck of a career in film and television, but he’s also cemented himself in pop culture history due to Terminator.