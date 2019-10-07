Terminator: Dark Fate Extended TV Spot Reveals New Footage

Terminator: Dark Fate, the action-packed follow up to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is headed into theaters in November and now there’s a new television spot featuring brand new footage from the film. The spot features original franchise stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton as well as newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes and Gabriel Luna in what Hamilton’s Sarah Connor ominously warns may be the most critical battle yet when she says, “if we don’t win this one, it’s all over.” Of course, it’s not all grim. As you can see in the video above, there’s a little bit of humor — especially in what Schwarzenegger’s T-800 “Model 101” want to be called.

Terminator: Dark Fate marks the return of Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day director James Cameron to the franchise, this time as a producer. Deadpool’s Tim Miller is directing. The film is set to ignore past sequels Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys, but it will also end Sarah Connor’s journey in the franchise, something Miller spoke a bit about previously.

“I always looked at it as examining the consequences of the choices she makes,” Miller said. “And this movie has a time travel aspect, of course, but all of us kind of faced the same problem where you make decisions in your life that will have big consequences in the future based on the path you pick and the decisions you make, and sometimes you have to make those decisions without a complete understanding of the implications of those decisions. And it’s something, I think, that everybody can relate to, and often, as I’m sure we’ve all experienced, sometimes those decisions don’t work out well. So I think that this movie was about Sarah examining the implications of those decisions.”

The film also provides the franchise a “blank slate”, according to Cameron.

“I suppose it is an unusual situation from a high-level perspective since I was involved in three intervening films, but when I talked to [Skydance producer] David Ellison about it his vision for this was basically to go back to basics and do a continuation from Terminator 2, which is one of his favorite films,” Cameron said. “He’s always believed in the potential of Terminator, but he really felt that his own film, Genisys — and he was quite honest with me about this — fell short of the mark and didn’t really do what he had wanted to do. So he said, ‘Let’s start with blank slate and take it back to Terminator 2.’ And that idea was intriguing.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.